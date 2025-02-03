These are the songs the Coaches can't get enough of on The Voice.

Which Songs Have Gotten the Most Chair Turns on The Voice Blind Auditions?

If you've seen any episode of The Voice, you know how important song choice is in the Blind Auditions. A prospective Artist needs to find a crowd-pleaser that blends with their tone and shows some personality. Over the 26 seasons of the show (Season 27 is currently underway), some clear favorites have emerged, from songs that are almost guaranteed to get a chair turn to singers who have been covered over and over. Here's what the stats say.

John Mayer's "Gravity" has the most chair turns in Voice history

Mayer's slow-tempo song gives Artists the opportunity to show off their vocals, and over the four performances in Blinds throughout The Voice history, it's received 13 chair turns. Coming in tied for second are John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" (three performances) and The Mamas & The Papas' "Dream a Little Dream of Me" (four performances), with 12 chair turns each.

"Here For The Party" by Gretchen Wilson and "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" by Bob Dylan have both clocked 11 chair turns, with four and five performances, respectively. Something about those lyrics just connect!

The 10-turn club is pretty full, and includes "Dancing on My Own" by Robyn (four performances), "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac (four performances), "Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith (five performances) and "River" by Leon Bridges (four performances).

Musical guest John Mayer performs on Monday, October 2, 2023. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

These Artists' songs are the most likely to get a chair turn in the Blinds

Bruno Mars songs have netted an impressive 39 chair turns, while Bob Dylan and Adele's songs have each gotten 38, with Sam Smith close behind at 37.

Other top turners include Fleetwood Mac (33), former The Voice Coach Kelly Clarkson (29), Ed Sheeran (28), Elton John (27), The Beatles (27), Aretha Franklin (26), Stevie Wonder (26), and Taylor Swift (26). It's a brave singer who performs a Coach's song, but it's worked out in the past!

Did your favorite make the list? The Voice Season 27 premieres Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and streams next day on Peacock. The show will subsequently air Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.