Monica Aldama from Netflix’s Cheer Runs a “Cheer Camp” for the Stumble Cast

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Monica Aldama isn't just an executive producer on NBC' s Stumble, she also has a lot to say about the script and stunts.

Monica Aldama — the real-life fierce former competitive cheer coach whose squad was featured in the Netflix docuseries Cheer — has brought her skills to NBC's new comedy Stumble.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Stumble on Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

She not only executive produces the mockumentary sitcom alongside show creators Jeff and Liz Astrof, but she's been lending her expertise when it comes to the skills needed to pull off making the show look authentic.

The Astrofs, who are also siblings and Stumble's showrunners, told NBC Insider about the casting process and how Aldama works with the actors. The comedy stars Jenn Lyon as fictional junior college cheerleading coach Courteney Potter and Taran Killam as her husband, Boon E. Potter. Kristin Chenoweth has a recurring guest star role as the former assistant coach under Courteney, who's promoted when Courteney is fired.

RELATED: Monica Aldama's Career History, from Navarro College to NBC's Stumble

The show follows a band of misfits that Courteney puts together for her new cheer team when she's hired at another college. That's where Aldama comes in.

Read on to learn more about how Cheer's Aldama worked with the Stumble cast to get their moves just right.

The Buttons Cheer Team appears in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

The cast of Stumble attends "cheer camp"

Jeff estimates that about 14,000 people sent in submissions for the cheerleading roles on Stumble, and that about 500 of them were called in to audition. "And a lot of these kids, it was their first audition live," he told NBC Insider, explaining that many had never auditioned in-person before, because they grew up during COVID restrictions.

"But also, they’re going to cheer camp with Monica Aldama and Dahlston Delgado, the choreographer,” Jeff said of the actors. “... So, they’re always working and doing cheer stuff."

Aldama also had plenty to say about the stunts that would be featured on the sitcom.

“Liz and I were writing in like, ‘They do a cartwheel’ and Monica almost left the show,’” Jeff joked about the early script-writing process.

“She really did,” Liz added, echoing that Monica wanted to bring some serious cheer skills to the mockumentary.

RELATED: How Taran Killam and Jenn Lyon’s “Good Chemistry” Changed the Focus of Stumble

Aldama is “always on set,” Jeff added of the former champion cheer coach. Aldama collaborates closely with Delgado, the show's choreographer, on cheer sequences and stunts.

“They also do everything so fast and then it takes us so long to film things that during the pilot, Monica was like, 'I could’ve been done with this in 10 minutes,'” Liz said. “It’s just so literally uplifting, no pun intended.”

Jenn Lyon and Monica Aldama at The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Photo: Danielle Mathias/NBC

Of the Stumble cast, Liz told NBC Insider, “They’re incredible. They’re all so authentic and we took a long time to find... they’re all gold. They’re all gems that we found and they’re mostly unknown. People will be watching it for them and not thinking of them in another show.”

In addition to Lyon, Killam, and Chenoweth, Stumble also stars Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy.

RELATED: Where You Know Stumble Star Taran Killam From

Kristen Chenoweth felt Stumble had a Glee vibe, Jeff Astrof said

"[The show] does have a feeling already that it's bigger than Liz and me," Jeff told NBC Insider.

"Kristin Chenoweth said when she was on the set..., 'I had the same feeling when I met your cast that I did when I first went on Glee before it aired, that they’re gonna be part of something bigger than them,'” Jeff relayed to NBC Insider, adding that he also shared that anecdote with the other cast members.

Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) and Monica (Monica Aldama) appear in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

How much cheerleading experience does the main Stumble cast have? While Chenoweth was a cheerleader in high school, most of the other main Stumble cast members don't have much cheer experience. “Zero,” Jeff told NBC Insider, referring to the cheer experience that the main cast of actors portraying the core cheerleader characters have. “It’s very funny ‘cause [Liz and I] look at them and we’re like, ‘Oh, they have some cheer...’ and Monica’s like, ‘Hold on, stop. Y’all, they have dance experience.’” Although the main cast has limited specific cheer experience, the actors do some of their own stunts. “Jarrett does his own stunts," Jeff said. "He has some dance experience and some gymnastic experience. Ari [Arianna Davis], who plays Madonna, has some dance experience and she’s the most limber person you’ve ever met. Ryan, who plays Steven... he won junior Star Search, and the category was hip hop karate... That’s the extent of it... College cheer is so rarified.”

The cast appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

One challenge the show creators faced was building out a full cheer team outside of the six main actors playing cheerleaders.

“To build out a cheer team, we have actual cheerleaders on it, just because you can’t do stunts for everybody," Jeff explained.

RELATED: The Cast and Characters of NBC's New Cheerleading Comedy Stumble, Explained

In the pilot episode, the four referred to as "TikTokers" are all real cheerleaders, Jeff shared, with several of them having competing in world cheerleading championships.

“There’s one girl in the second episode who flies 28 feet in the air, and she was told before the stunt, ‘Make sure you don’t hit the ceiling,’” Jeff said, recalling his disbelief at the request. “We're always coming back and saying, ‘We’re working too hard on writing, man. Just show the cheer.”

"Get to the cheer,” Liz agreed.

Stumble premieres Friday, November 7, at 8:30/7:30c — only on NBC. New episodes will be available for next-day viewing on Peacock.