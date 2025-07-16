Huda & Nic React to their Viral Love Island USA "Mommy? Mamacita" Moment: "Bro!"

"That's actually gold," Huda said after watching the moment back following the Love Island USA Season 7 finale.

Love Island USA's Season 7 Islanders have officially left Fiji, but plenty moments from the villa continue to live in our heads rent-free. Like Amaya Papaya's "I never said I was perfect" song, which got Michael Bublé's attention in his own video about having to wear a giant bib on the set of The Voice. And, of course, no one can forget Love Island USA's infamous "Mommy? Mamacita" moment, courtesy of Nic Vansteenberghe and Huda Mustafa.

Read on for a refresher on the origin of the "I'm a mommy" moment, how it went viral, and what Nic and Huda think about it all. (Spoiler: They're obsessed.)

Huda and Nic's "Mommy? Mamacita" moment from Love Island USA Season 7 took on a life of its own

During the early days of Love Island USA Season 7 in Episode 9, Huda decided to tell Nic about her daughter so Jeremiah Brown could have someone to talk to about it. And the hilarious and innocent exchange instantly went viral.

"I have a secret to tell you. All the girls know, Jeremiah knows, but you have to promise me you're not going to say anything to other guys 'cause it's not their business," Huda said. "But, I'm a mommy."

"Mommy?" Nic asked with a furrowed brow.

"I'm a mom," Huda confirmed.

"Mamacita!" Nic said with a smile, still clearly a bit confused.

"No, I'm a mommy," Huda, once again, confirmed.

"A mom of what? A dog?" Nic asked.

"I have a daughter," Huda shared with Nic, who followed up with, "Like in real life? Like a daughter, like a real baby?"

"Yeah, like a human child," Huda laughed.

"Wait, that's so cute," Nic then said. "How old is he or she?"

Nic and Huda recreated their Love Island USA "mamacita" moment after the Season 7 finale

After the Season 7 finale aired on July 13, the Islanders got their phones back. And Nic and Huda had no idea just how viral their short convo had gone. In fact, they didn't even really remember it had happened.

"Bro! That's actually gold," Huda said after watching the clip on her phone. "I love Nic to death. Everyone kept telling me about the mamacita moment, and me and Nic just forgot exactly what happened. And now watching it back, I can understand why people think it's funny."

And in their finale looks, Nic and Huda recreated the iconic moment. In a hilarious video posted on Love Island USA's TikTok, the two giggled as Nic repeatedly said "mamacita?"

Love Island USA fans have made lots of "I'm a mommy" remixes

Huda and Nic on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 8. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

Little did Nic and Huda know that their audio would inspire tons of catchy club-style remixes. "This is so perfect," one comment on DJ Riot Ten's EDM version that features a dog bark. Another added a baby crying in the background. Los Angeles-based musician JMKO even wrote original lyrics about the scene, singing lines like, "This ain't pretend boy 'cause I'm a mommy."

Nic was shocked to see how that villa moment turned into such a viral phenomenon. "They're just making songs of mamacita?" he said after getting his phone back. "I love this!"

Jimmy Fallon jumped on the Love Island USA "I'm a mommy" trend

Shortly after the moment went viral across social media, Jimmy Fallon and Karol G used the now-famous audio in a video ahead of her appearance on The Tonight Show in June 2025. After reenacting the scene and lip-synching over Huda and Nic's voices, the Colombian superstar teased a new release from her 2025 Tropicoqueta album.

How to watch the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion

Iris Kendall, Olandria Carthen, Amaya Espinal, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, Bryan Arenales, and Chris Seeley during Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion airs on Peacock on Monday, August 25.