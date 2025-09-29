Chicago Med's Molly Bernard Guest Stars on Brilliant Minds as Dr. Wolf's Patient

From Gaffney to Bronx General Hospital, the actress is bringing some thrilling twists to Brilliant Minds.

NBC's Brilliant Minds has quickly become a magnet for electrifying guest stars, and the show's September 29 episode proves the streak isn't slowing down as Chicago Med alum Molly Bernard crosses paths with the enigmatic Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto).

Since the series' hit debut, Brilliant Minds has captivated fans with high-stakes medical drama blended with psychological mystery, tackling daring storylines and featuring powerhouse performances from Quinto and the dynamite ensemble. Season 2 has raised the stakes even higher, introducing fresh cases that challenge the limits of the human mind, while continuing to showcase Dr. Wolf's relentless drive and passion for helping patients find peace. Bernard will enter this intellectual whirlwind after her character makes her way to Bronx General Hospital with a rare condition.

Bernard is ready for lights, cameras, and action in more ways than one in Brilliant Minds' "The Contestant." Learn about Bernard's Brilliant Minds guest appearance — and explore some of her other hit projects — below.

Lauren Brooks (Molly Bernard) appears on Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Who does Molly Bernard play on Brilliant Minds? Bernard guest stars in Brilliant Minds Season 2, Episode 2 ("The Contestant") as Lauren Brooks, a woman who arrives at Bronx General Hospital convinced she is a contestant on a reality dating show. In a teaser for the Brilliant Minds Season 2 episode, viewers see ER Dr. Anthony Thorne (John Clarence Stewart) brief Dr. Wolf on Lauren's situation. "Claimed she hurt herself escaping from a reality show," Thorpe explains as a panicked Lauren envisions herself in a dimly-lit room straight out of Love Is Blind. Later in the trailer, Dr. Wolf schools his fellow neurologists about Lauren's condition, saying that she exhibits symptoms consistent with the rare and perplexing Truman Show syndrome, a condition where an individual believes their life is a staged production. "We must see the world through her distorted lens," Wolf tells the doctors. Lauren's case will challenge Wolf and his team to dissect the boundaries between delusion and reality, all while trying to learn more about why Lauren began feeling this way. "I know you're not a real doctor," a suspicious Lauren tells Wolf. "You're right, I just play one on TV," Wolf quips (a tongue-in-cheek nod to Quinto's dynamite role).

Molly Bernard previously played Elsa Curry on Chicago Med

Elsa Curry (Molly Bernard) appears on Chicago Med Season 4 Episode 14. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Brilliant Minds isn't Bernard's first time raising the stakes on a medical drama. NBC viewers may already recognize Bernard from her memorable turn as Elsa Curry on Chicago Med. Recurring throughout Season 4 and 5 of the One Chicago series, Elsa was a medical student on clinical rotation at Gaffney who worked primarily with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).

While Elsa was whip-smart and brazenly confident in the Emergency Department, she often came off as a cold-hearted know-it-all to her colleagues, who struggled to connect with her. With time, Elsa revealed herself to be a secret softie, but she rarely dropped the stoic act. In Season 5 of Med, Elsa developed a crush on Dr. Halstead, even contemplating asking him out on a date before she learned he was already crushing on another woman.

Molly Bernard's TV and film credits

Photo: NBC

Beyond Brilliant Minds and Chicago Med, Bernard boasts credits in television hits like NBC's The Blacklist, Younger, Transparent, High Maintenance, and Alpha House, each role showcasing a different side of her chameleonic talent.

Some of Bernard's feature film projects include Hitman, the critically acclaimed drama Sully, and the psychological thriller Dreams and Nightmares. Bernard will also make appearances in the upcoming films Damned If You Do and Lone Star Bull.

Don't miss Bernard's appearance on Season 2 of Brilliant Minds by watching on Monday, September 29 at 10/9c on NBC. New Brilliant Minds episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.