MLB Returns to NBC: Sunday Night Baseball, Wild Card Round, Peacock Exclusives & More

Major League Baseball is officially coming back to NBC — so sports fans can go ahead and plan to stick around for Sunday Night Baseball once Sunday Night Football and Sunday Night Basketball wrap up next year. You just have to bring your own Cracker Jacks.

NBC will throw out its first pitch in style, when the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers raise the banner on Thursday, March 26 as they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in what will be the only Primetime MLB game on Opening Day.

What to know about Major League Baseball's return to NBC

As part of NBC and Peacock’s expansive new MLB agreement, Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock joins Sunday Night Football and Sunday Night Basketball for a year-round primetime sports programming block on the same night, a broadcast-first. NBC, NBCSN and Peacock will be the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, the MLB Sunday Leadoff game, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, and the entire postseason Wild Card Round on the road to the World Series.

Regular season and postseason Peacock-exclusive MLB games will also be available on the newly-launched NBCSN sports cable network.

“We are excited to reignite NBC Sports’ storied Major League Baseball history through this comprehensive and innovative partnership that will honor the past and create new traditions,” Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports, said in a statement. “With the Sunday Night Baseball package, NBC and Peacock are now the year-round platforms for premier Sunday night sports programming. We can’t wait to focus our award-winning production, promotion, and storytelling on MLB’s iconic stars, teams, and rivalries to spotlight beginning on March 26. Play ball!”

MLB on NBC and Peacock: Details

Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers hoist the Commissioner's Trophy after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 to clinch the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos/Getty Images

Sunday Night Baseball

The MLB will take its place in NBC’s primetime Sunday sports slot featuring iconic stars, teams, and matchups. Sunday Night Baseball will consist of 25 primetime games per year, a mixture of games on NBC/Peacock and Peacock/NBCSN exclusives.

Wild Card Round

The postseason to reach the World Series will ramp up exclusively on NBC, NBCSN and Peacock. NBC Sports will present the entire Wild Card round, ranging from 8-12 games each season (depending on series length).

MLB Sunday Leadoff

Get started on the diamond early on Sundays with the return of MLB Sunday Leadoff, featuring 18 games with late-morning starts — 17 Peacock/NBCSN exclusives and one Peacock/NBC simulcast – over the course of the season. The package originally premiered on Peacock for the 2022 and 2023 seasons and now returns.

July 5 “Roadblock” on Peacock and NBC

A special Sunday, July 5 “Roadblock” will feature all 15 MLB games that day exclusively presented on Peacock and NBC, beginning with MLB Sunday Leadoff on NBC/Peacock, then every afternoon game exclusively streaming on Peacock, and ending the day with Sunday Night Baseball on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock and NBCSN exclusive games

Regular season and postseason Peacock-exclusive MLB games will be available on the newly launched NBCSN sports cable network.

Telemundo Deportes

The network will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

MLB Draft, All-Star Futures coverage

NBC, NBCSN and Peacock will present live coverage of the MLB Draft (July 11, 2026) and NBC and Peacock will present the All-Star Futures Game (July 12, 2026).

Tommy Edman, #25, of the Los Angeles Dodgers breaks his bat during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos/Getty Images

The return of the MLB to NBC is the next chapter in a long relationship between the network and Major League Baseball. The MLB was a part of NBC Sports for decades, and NBC Sports was a home to the first World Series broadcast in 1947, the first All-Star Game nationally broadcast in 1952, and has televised 39 World Series over the years — more than any other network.

“NBC has demonstrated an outstanding combination of high production value and powerful athlete storytelling that makes MLB’s return to the network an exciting opportunity to continue the sport’s growth,” Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement. “With NBCUniversal showing great enthusiasm for baseball, we are looking forward to working together to continue the sport’s momentum by telling the stories of today’s talented players and capturing the excitement of our great game.”