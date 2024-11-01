Did You Know Miranda Lambert Made Her Acting Debut on Law & Order: SVU?

From award-winning musicians to Hollywood A-listers before they got big, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has a knack for plucking powerhouse performers as guest stars.

Case in point: Miranda Lambert's guest appearance in the 2012 episode "Father's Shadow." The guest appearance served as Lambert's acting debut and brought the Grammy-winning country star into a gritty new spotlight. Lambert took on the challenging role of Lacey, an aspiring actress entangled in a predatory casting scheme that landed on the SVU's radar. Known for her dynamite discography and powerful stage presence, Lambert set aside her usual country charm to deliver a haunting performance.

"Father's Shadow" is jam-packed with dynamite guest stars, with Lambert joining a captivating ensemble for a thrilling SVU case. Here's everything that happened after Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) brushed shoulders with Lambert on SVU.

When did Miranda Lambert guest star on Law & Order: SVU? Lambert guest starred in Season 13, Episode 13 ("Father's Shadow") as Lacey Ford, an aspiring actress who auditioned for a reality series only for the tryout to turn into a harrowing assault. Lambert's character was one assault among a string of horrific sex crimes committed by Mr. Sandow (Michael McKean), a powerful reality show producer and serial rapist who leveraged his power over talent. “Lacey Ford is a struggling artist trying to get her foot in the door in the entertainment industry, and she's pretty much desperate at this point," Lambert told Wolf Entertainment in 2012. "She's been in New York for a while and she's really wanting to find that first big opportunity.” RELATED: Kelly Clarkson & Miranda Lambert Duet Chappell Roan Complicating the case further was Mr. Sandow's son, Eddie, played by Shameless star Cameron Monaghan. Eddie idolized his father and created a storm of chaos for the SVU by attempting to bargain with the NYPD following his father's arrest.

A casting scheme escalated into a hostage situation during Lambert's SVU episode

After finding a woman dumped in a park without her stockings, Benson and the squad made quick work of retracing her steps after learning she'd been assaulted. The victim had quaaludes in her system, so even after waking up in the hospital, her memory of the attack was murky. After learning she'd gone to an audition the same day of the assault, Benson and Nick Amaro (Danny Pino) visited Mr. Sandow's office, where they were informed he was in the middle of an audition. After barging in on the tryout, Benson and Amaro found Mr. Sandow in the middle of assaulting Lambert's Lacey Ford.

The detectives put an immediate stop to the attack, but after getting Mr. Sandow in the precinct for questioning, he quickly lawyered up, denying that either attack was non-consensual. Even though he drugged the women by giving them spiked champagne, he claimed they'd put the drugs in the drinks themselves.

Mr. Sandow explained that the women were all aspiring actresses — they would do anything to get on TV. To make matters worse, Lacey refused to get a rape kit and denied anything happened between her and Mr. Sandow (despite the detectives seeing it happen). Lacey pondered to the detectives: What would happen to the show if Mr. Sandow was arrested?

Fueling the flames of the confusion was Mr. Sandow's son, Eddie, who idolized his father and served as the reality series' associate producer. Eddie's girlfriend, Jess (Kelly Karbacz), was also a crew member, and the detectives soon learned Eddie had been spoiled by his father while he was growing up.

After Benson touched base with Jess, she gave the police the stockings she had uncovered from the night of the assault. This, combined with a positive ID for quaaludes on the champagne glasses, allowed the SVU to arrest Mr. Sandow. Eddie was devastated, and as he watched his dad get hauled to prison, Mr. Sandow snapped at his son, insisting someone had ratted him out.

Eddie began sniffing out the snitch, quickly deducing that it had been Jess who piped up. Distraught over his father going to prison, Eddie decided to hold Jess and her young daughter hostage to convince the NYPD to let his father visit him. Once Benson swooped in on the scene, she approached the situation with empathy, insisting to be allowed into the apartment where Eddie was holding the girls hostage.

After shedding some light on his father's horrific actions and reminding Eddie that he didn't need to become a monster like his dad, Benson managed to de-escalate the situation and get the hostages to safety. Eddie was swiftly apprehended, and Benson proved once again that an empathetic approach always prevails.

Miranda Lambert described her SVU acting debut as "nerve-wracking"

Ahead of the action-packed SVU episode, Lambert spoke about joining the Law & Order universe and the surreal nature of transforming herself for the role. Lambert prides herself on her confidence, so playing the timid Lacey was a big change for her.

"I had to really pull from my gut on this role that I was playing because I'm a very strong, confident person and sort of like a kick--s kind of girl," Lambert said behind the scenes of SVU. "And I was definitely playing with Lacey, playing a more subdued, naive character. So I had to really transform my personality, which I wasn't sure I could do until I got on this set and sort of just tried to put myself in her shoes."

"This was really nerve-wracking all around but also exciting because I've never acted before at all besides music videos, which I don't have any lines in," Lambert continued. "And then playing an actress and trying to get a role, it was like an audition. It was kind of an audition within an audition — it was sort of my audition for myself to see if I could even act at all."

Lambert concluded, "And also, my favorite show on earth is SVU, so you know, definitely had those nerves going on that deal."

Watch Miranda Lambert's SVU episode "Father's Shadow" — as well as all seasons of Law & Order: SVU — on Peacock.