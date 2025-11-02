How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets - Peacock NBA Monday

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Want to tip off your sports week the right way? There’s no better place to be than Peacock on Mondays, where exclusive NBA action holds court with a stacked slate of streaming-only games all throughout the NBA regular season.

On deck this week is an East-West showdown that finds perennial Western Conference playoff contenders the Minnesota Timberwolves hitting the road to face Eastern Conference foe the Brooklyn Nets. For different reasons, both the T-Wolves and the Nets are playing the catch-up game to start their still-young NBA seasons — but there’s no time like the present to build some fresh momentum with an early-season win.

Keep scrolling below for all you need to know to catch Monday’s Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn contest on Peacock.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: How to watch NBA basketball on Peacock

Terrence Shannon Jr. #00 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on April 11, 2025 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, November 3 for a streaming-exclusive NBA matchup that can only be seen on Peacock.

Tipoff time for Monday’s game is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Nets’ home court at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with Peacock NBA Monday — the weekly streaming-only studio show that leads into every Monday night NBA matchup with previews and behind-the-scenes analysis.

All-Star Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will likely be out for Monday’s game, due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the T-Wolves’ October 26 win against the Indiana Pacers. Edwards is expected to miss between 1-2 weeks of playing time, but the T-Wolves have plenty of weapons surrounding him to hold serve, including Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Mike Conley.

With a healthier roster at key positions, the Nets are nevertheless off to a rocky start in 2025, dropping their first five consecutive games and struggling to keep pace in the Atlantic Division of the NBA’s Eastern Conference. If the Nets are looking for an opportunistic chance to score a win against a vulnerable opponent, though, Monday’s home game against an Edwards-less Minnesota team might provide the ideal setup.

Peacock NBA Mondays coverage is just part of a much larger slate of NBA on NBC basketball action. All season long, NBC Sports is presenting more than 100 NBA games, including weekly Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheader action on both NBC and Peacock — plus Sunday Night Basketball beginning early in 2026.

