R.I.P. to the luscious locks Ventimiglia made famous on NBC's This Is Us.

Milo Ventimiglia Fully Shaved His Head & Looks So Different Than Jack Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia's long, '70s-style hair was a staple on This Is Us. And on shows like Heroes, his hair was also on the fuller side.

Now, he's completely shaved his head.

This photo, snapped on August 27 while Ventimiglia was filming a project, shows the 48-year-old with a fresh buzz cut — and he looks fantastic. Fans have never seen Ventimiglia with a hairstyle like this before, but it's a look that totally works.

Milo Ventimiglia is seen filming at the "I Will find You" set in Downtown, Manhattan on August 27, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A few This Is Us fans may be disappointed Ventimiglia shaved his upper lip, too. He's currently without the trademark mustache that defined his character, Jack Pearson, on the series.

Will Ventimiglia maintain the shaved head look after he finishes filming his latest project? Or will he return to his long, luscious locks? Only time will tell!

Milo Ventimiglia recalls an intense This Is Us finale scene with Mandy Moore

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Mandy Moore as Rebecca on 'This is Us' Episode118. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

During an October 2024 episode of the That Was Us podcast, Ventimiglia revealed that during one of the last days of filming This Is Us, he and co-star Mandy Moore got into an F-bomb battle.

"I'll just start by saying, we all know Mandy Moore is one of the kindest-hearted human beings," Ventimiglia said. "Mandy Moore has never been cursed at in her life. And in the middle of a take, things were kind of going in a direction, I think I as Jack was feeling it. And I was a little defensive."

"At one point, in the back and forth at the very end of kind of chasing around, I think I said, 'F–k you,'" he recalled.

"We were in the heat of the moment," Moore explained.

But it didn't end there. The scene got even more intense.

"I had kind of started to look away. Mandy Moore, finger under my chin, pulled my face back," said Ventimiglia, before remembering exactly what Moore said. "I know what you said: You said, 'Look me in the f–king face.'"

At that point, Ventimiglia and Moore both smiled, recalling that impromptu — and memorable — moment from one of their last days of filming.