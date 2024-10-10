Miley Cyrus Is the Epitome of '70s Rock Angst Covering Velvet Underground

Miley Cyrus isn't a time-traveler, but you might be tricked by her cover of "Sweet Jane," the 1970 song by the Velvet Underground. For her performance (which was a special edition of her "Backyard Sessions"), the former Voice Coach channeled the song's glam-rock aesthetic with a bold eye makeup look and metallic jumpsuit.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Bathed in golden light with a snake bracelet coiled around her wrist, Cyrus looked every inch the disco diva, and sounded even better.

The cover is soulful and smooth enough to turn even a Cyrus skeptic into a stan. As one YouTube commenter wrote, "My...daughters have been telling me for years how good Miley is, and I always shrugged it off. Then I watched some of her 'Backyard Sessions' videos. I'm now convinced that she's great, and can pull off any song."

Wrote another, "I'm 55 years old with a deep love for the originals she covers, they're the soundtrack of my life, every significant moment has a song/songs - Miley nails it. Somehow mixing a genuine love and respect for the original while making it completely her own. Miley, thank you for adding to my soundtrack."

RELATED: Are Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Related? Inside the Superstars' Wholesome Bond

What to know about "Sweet Jane" by The Velvet Underground

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Lou Reed, Sterling Morrison, Maureen "Moe" Tucker (bottom) and Doug Yule (right) of the rock and roll band "Velvet Underground" pose for a portrait in 1970 Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Written by Lou Reed for the album Loaded, the song has gone through changes over the years, with the verses edited or re-ordered across the various recordings. "Sweet Jane" is considered one of the band's best and best-known songs. Fans debate the meaning of its lyrics, which are about love and sex, but also seem to allude to drug addiction and deep pain. As American Songwriter put it, the song "is a track that defies interpretation."

RELATED: You'll Want Kelly Clarkson to Duet with Miley Cyrus After Hearing Her "Flowers" Cover

Cyrus has made a pet project of covering unexpected rock songs from the '70s and '80s, singing "Nothing Else Matters" with Metallica and belting a soaring rendition of the Eagles' "Take It To The Limit" to name a few. Her haunting rendition of a Pearl Jam number is absolutely magical.