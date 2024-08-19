Miley Cyrus Singing "The Climb" A Cappella Is So Profound

The ballad is one of the former Voice Coach's most well-known singles.

Not only is Miley Cyrus an unpatched performer, but the former Voice Coach also has vocals to match her stage presence.

There's nobody else like her, and this live a cappella performance of her hit "The Climb" is so profound and captivating that you'll go down the rabbit hole of epic Cyrus singing sessions for the rest of the day!

See her flawless and compelling performance of "The Climb" here.

Many of Cyrus' performances are over-the-top affairs featuring incredible singing, unforgettable outfits, and world-class audio-video accompaniment. But in the eyes of her fans, nothing is more impressive than the 31-year-old simply standing in front of a microphone and singing her heart out by herself. Cyrus has come a long way from her Hannah Montana days, and this new version of a song associated with her former acting career is next-level fantastic.

This performance of "The Climb" is everything. By stripping away all distractions (backup band included) and focusing on the notes, the highs, and the emotion, Cyrus becomes one with the song she made famous over 15 years ago.

Go ahead and try to watch this performance without feeling exactly what Cyrus is feeling; it can't be done!

Here's what to know about "The Climb"

Released in 2009 as the lead single off the Hannah Montana: The Movie soundtrack, "The Climb" was immediately recognized for its powerful lyrics that instantly resonated with Cyrus' fans. Although "The Climb" earned Cyrus an Emmy nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television, or Other Visual Media at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, the studio withdrew the song from consideration because it was not originally created specifically for the movie. It would've been Cyrus' first-ever Emmy nom. (But of course, she would have many more nominations to come down the line.)

However, that setback didn't stop the song's momentum. It peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and won an MTV Music Award in 2009 for Best Song From a Movie.

During a clip from her 2022 streaming special Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), she introduced the song by simply saying, "The journey is usually the part that you remember anyways."

The country power pop ballad is credited with keeping Cyrus' momentum in the music industry moving at full speed. Later in 2009, the artist released "Party in the U.S.A.," and the rest, well, is history.