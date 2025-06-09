The Unexpected Gift "Spectacular Life Force" Miley Cyrus Gave Mariska Hargitay

Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper Talk Adolescence and Shooting Episodes in One Take

Miley Cyrus Got Something Beautiful Advice from Harrison Ford, Teaches Jimmy How to Dance in Heels

Miley Cyrus Got Something Beautiful Advice from Harrison Ford, Teaches Jimmy How to Dance in Heels

The Law & Order: SVU star and Cyrus have a very important love in common.

A June 5 Vanity Fair event sparked a sentimental first meeting between two TV icons.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.

In a June 7 Instagram post, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay shared a black-and-white photo of someone she's been wanting to meet for a long time: Miley Cyrus. Fortunately, the moment was thoroughly documented, as both women embraced in a giant hug.

"We met, and then there I was, talking with the beautiful, open, real, spectacular life force that you are. You gave me the gift of telling me about the role that @mymomjayne plays in your life. She would be thrilled to know that. ✨One of her favorite roles, I promise you. Thank you Miley. You are truly Something Beautiful," Hargitay captioned her post.

Cyrus replied with an equally-as-beautiful message: "Friends for life, bonded by our love for JM. So glad me and my mama could celebrate you and yours."

Hargitay has been promoting her documentary, My Mom Jayne, for the past few weeks now. In the film, Hargitay seeks to reconnect with her mother, Hollywood bombshell Jayne Mansfield, who died in a car accident when Hargitay was only 3 years old. From her words, it's clear Cyrus has a love for Mansfield that Hargitay was thrilled to learn.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Sound So Sweet Singing Tom Petty’s "Wildflowers"

"My mother was this amazing, beautiful, glamor­ous sex symbol — but people didn't know that she played the violin and had a 160 [of] IQ and had five kids and loved dogs," Hargitay explained to People in 2018. "She was just so ahead of her time. She was an inspiration, she had this appetite for life, and I think I share that with her."

Mariska Hargitay, Miley Cyrus, and Tish Cyrus at the Chanel and Tribeca luncheon to celebrate Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program on June 6, 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus teaches Jimmy Fallon the latest summer dance moves

During Cyrus' appearance on the June 4 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, viewers were treated to a rare sight: Jimmy Fallon sporting a pair of "chunky booties" and showing off his dance moves!

Using the choreography from her new song, "Easy Lover," fans were delighted as the two danced their butts off, making for yet another instantly memorable Tonight Show moment.

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 119 on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

RELATED: Miley Cyrus' Voice Is Haunting & Enchanting Singing "Lilac Wine" in Her Backyard

In the segment, Fallon admitted that he couldn't believe the level of commitment Cyrus had to her craft.

"I saw something of you on the internet of you rehearsing the dancing and choreography, and you were rehearsing in the highest heels I've ever seen in my life," he said. "If I were rehearsing this show, I'm in sweatpants and sneakers."