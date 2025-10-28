Miles Teller Starred in the Second-Best Peyton Manning SNL Sketch of All Time

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The returning Season 51 Host's impression was so good, you'd almost think the former NFL quarterback was playing himself.

Saturday Night Live switched things up a bit when Miles Teller hosted in October 2022, and it produced one of the best cold opens ever.

The Season 48 premiere was Teller's debut as Host, and The Gorge actor was the first person onscreen — though you'd be forgiven for thinking it was actual former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. The impression is just that good, and the self-referential sketch is equally excellent, giving us high hopes for Teller's return to Studio 8H on November 1.

In "ManningCast Cold Open," Peyton broadcasts his (real) sports analysis show alongside his brother, Eli Manning (Andrew Dismukes). Instead of critiquing Monday Night Football plays, they're offering live analysis of how Season 48 is going to far, starting with this sketch-within-a-sketch.

Manningcast analyzed SNL's Season 48 premiere in Miles Teller's cold open

"Let's see what they spent the entire summer coming up with," Teller's Peyton says, as an establishing shot of Mar-a-Lago pops up on screen. "Oh good, Trump sketch. Way to mix it up," he sarcastically notes.

As the fake sketch continues, the Mannings predict nearly every moment and question choices, as Eli Manning wonders, "Why are guests visiting during a hurricane?" They point out the awkward introductions of new cast members, lament the Season 47 departure of Kate McKinnon, and roast "desperate" Bowen Yang for mispronouncing "corgis" and trying out the new catchphrase, "It is what it is."

Their stats include "14 attempted jokes, one mild laugh, and three chuckles," and they welcome SNL cameo king Jon Hamm to offer his own thoughts.

"Jon, what have you seen so far tonight?" Peyton asks.

"I don't know, but it's not comedy," the now four-time host says. "They haven't even used Kenan yet. That's like putting a whole team of Elis on the field, and you've got Peyton sitting on the sidelines."

Hamm even got a chance to lightly roast Teller

"You know, sometimes they need to bring in a real celebrity when the Host isn't that famous," Hamm, who starred in Top Gun: Maverick with Teller, says. "I mean, when they couldn't get the star of your big summer movie, your Tom Cruise or your Jon Hamm, they had to get the co-star."

"Well, I heard they rarely put the Host in Cold Opens," Peyton/Teller protests. "So when they do, it is special."

It is, indeed.

Watch "ManningCast Cold Open" from Season 48, Episode 1 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

The best Peyton Manning SNL sketch is the Digital Short, "United Way"

The ManningCast opener is topped by only one other Peyton Manning-focused sketch, starring the man himself. Manning hosted all the way back on March 24, 2007, and starred in Season 32 Digital Short "United Way." Learn all about the making of that Lonely Island sketch here.

“Peyton definitely approached the whole week like a quarterback,” Seth Meyers said of making the pretape on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. “He seems so loose and easy on stage and so charismatic, but an incredible amount of work went into it, which is not a surprise," said Meyers, who added that Manning was all for portraying a much different alternate version of himself.

Miles Teller returns to Host Saturday Night Live on November 1

The actor, who stars with Elizabeth Olsen in the upcoming film Eternity, will host for the second time on November 1 with Musical Guest Brandi Carlile.

It's Halloween weekend, so you never know what spooky tricks or treats he'll bring, but maybe his Peyton Manning impression will be one of them!