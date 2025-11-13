Sydney Sweeney’s Face Made a Surprise Cameo in SNL's Sorority Meeting Sketch

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

A week after Halloween, Saturday Night Live delivered one of its scariest sketches in years by putting Mikey Day in a horrifying mask. And Day's fellow cast member Chloe Fineman spilled a wild behind-the-scenes secret about who's face the was mask actually made from.

In "Sorority Meeting," Glaser plays a Delta Gamma sorority president who shares reports that frat guys have been caught masquerading as women to get into sororities by wearing hyper-realistic masks.

Everyone in the room is shocked, particularly one pledge (played by Day) whose face appears to be trying to escape. One member named Maddie (Ashley Padilla) tries to point out that this pledge, "Alyssa," is definitely one of the frat guys they were warned about, but the room is simply stunned at her allegations. How could she basically call Alyssa ugly? Doesn't she know the Delta Gamma motto, which the room then chants in unison?

"Don't judge people's looks," they say, and Glaser's character adds, "We judge people by how much money their parents make."

The room erupts at Maddie for being so mean, especially given how much work "Alyssa" has put into the chapter. She planned 15 car wash fundraisers, but she's allergic to the sun, so she just watches from the garage!

Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, and Ashley Padilla appear during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 5 on November 8, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Chloe Fineman revealed Mikey Day was wearing a Sydney Sweeney mask in "Sorority Meeting"

SNL's "Sorority Meeting" was written by Mikey Day, Jimmy Fowlie, Ceara O'Sullivan, Jake Nordwind, and Mike DiCenzo.

Day's disguise is good enough to almost resemble a real face, but just bad enough to turn into nightmare fuel. Since the sketch aired during Host Nikki Glaser's November 8 episode, additional footage has surfaced of Day wearing the spooky mask during the table-read.

Hard as it is to believe, Chloe Fineman shared in a November 11 TODAY interview that it was, in fact, Season 49 Host Sydney Sweeney's visage. We will never unsee it, despite how much we desperately want to.

"We get face casts for the Hosts, so it was Sydney Sweeney's face," she said. "Believe it or not! I was like, god, those lips are so perfect."

Chloe Fineman as Sarah, Sarah Sherman as Kathy and host Sydney Sweeney as Tina during the "Hooters Waitress" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1857, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The mask is courtesy of makeup wizard Louie Zakarian, who has perfected the art of very quickly making recreations of actors' faces with scans and 3D printers. It allows him to easily fit prosthetics, but you also never know when you might need a random face. Just don't breathe in too much while wearing or sitting near one of those masks, according to Fineman.

"The mask smelled. It had like a vinegar stench," Fineman said. "It was out of a horror film."

Speaking of Sweeney, her episode featured a cameo from her Anything But You costar Glen Powell, and he returns to Studio 8H on November 15 to host Saturday Night Live for his first time — don't miss it.

