Mikey Day's Elon Musk Battled Owen Wilson's Jeff Bezos in SNL's Star Trek Parody

Billionaires sure do seem to love space travel.

Long before Amazon's Jeff Bezos would take Katy Perry and several other celebrities on a controversial rocket trip in February 2025, Saturday Night Live skewered the tech mogul's interstellar aspirations. Host Owen Wilson donned a bald cap and cowboy hat to star in a parody trailer for the fictional Star Trek: Ego Quest in Season 47's premiere.

This Star Trek spinoff follows Captain Jeff Bezos (Owen Wilson) and Jeff Bezos' brother Mark, played by his real-life sibling Luke Wilson in a surprise cameo. Along with Rich Kid from the Netherlands (Andrew Dismukes) and 82-year-old astronaut Wally Funk (Heidi Gardner), they're on a mission to "just sort of fly around space, goofing off."

They form an alliance with Richard Branson (Alex Moffat) and race through space in their little ships as the narrator describes their endeavor as "a midlife crisis of cosmic proportions."

Mikey Day's Elon Musk impression is amazing in SNL's "Billionaire Star Trek"

They laugh, dance, take selfies, and place Amazon orders until their fun is interrupted by an unexpected space villain: Elon Musk, played by cast member Mikey Day.

"Space is only big enough for one weird white billionaire, so you could say beating you is my prime objective," Day's Musk says with an awkward little laugh at his own joke.

Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 47, Episode 1 on October 2, 2021. Photo: Kyle Dubiel/NBC

Steve Carrell has also impersonated Jeff Bezos on SNL

Saturday Night Live has tackled Musk and Bezos' billionaire shenanigans a few times in the past few years. In Season 43, Kyle Mooney played Bezos in a sketch that allowed delegations from various cities to pitch new locations for Amazon's headquarters. And in season 44, Steve Carell played Bezos in a "Message from Jeff Bezos," which addressed the cities eventually chosen for Amazon's new headquarters.

Heidi Gardner, Owen Wilson, and Luke Wilson during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 47, Episode 1 on October 2, 2021. Photo: Kyle Dubiel/NBC

In Season 50, SNL alum Mike Myers made a surprise return to play new government official Musk in three cold opens alongside James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump.

