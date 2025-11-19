A Look Back at Michelle Yeoh's Celebrated Movies & TV Shows: From Bond Girl to Wicked

Wicked: For Good has an ensemble cast for the ages, including legendary action star Michelle Yeoh.

Under the stage name Michelle Khan, Yeoh got her start in the acting world as a master stuntwoman in the 1980s, appearing in Hong Kong martial arts films like Yes, Madam and Magnificent Warriors — but it wasn't until her breakthrough starring role in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies in 1997 that she became a household name in the United States.

"I still love doing stunts. But you grow older, you get smarter and wiser," the 62-year-old told The Independent. "I know that nobody’s going to see me roll around the floor, or take that tumble off a chair."

Decades later, the Malaysian actress has maintained her status as a Hollywood icon, with her latest project being Wicked: For Good. The perfect time to dig into the star's impressive resume? We think so.

Here's everything to know about Yeoh's career in film and television.

What movies has Michelle Yeoh appeared in?

Pierce Brosnan as 007 with Michelle Yeoh as Wai Lin, on location in Thailand for the James Bond film 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 1997 film.

Long before Yeoh captivated Wicked audiences as Madame Morrible, she was a badass Bond Girl starring opposite Pierce Brosnan!

During a November 2025 interview with Vanity Fair, the 63-year-old spoke about her experience filming Tomorrow Never Dies.

"Pierce Brosnan is a dream to work with," she said. "He's not just good looking — he's a really, truly wonderful friend. I was very grateful to be able to play opposite Bond as an equal, because my character, Wai Lin, she comes from China and they are in equal positions."

Yeoh revealed she had "fun chemistry" with Brosnan while filming, which led to their real-life friendship.

Her Hollywood career took off after her role in Tomorrow Never Dies, leading to appearances in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Memoirs of a Geisha in the 2000s, and supporting roles in movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas at the end of the 2010s. Yeoh's voice was also featured in animated films like Kung Fu Panda 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Michelle Yeoh at the "Wicked: For Good" New York Premiere held at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on November 17, 2025 in New York, New York.

In 2022, Yeoh reached even greater heights, starring in the award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The star became the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress — and the first Malaysian-born actor to win an Academy Award, period — for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang.

When speaking with The Independent, Yeoh looked toward her post-Wicked future and maintained that she has no interest in slowing down anytime soon.

"It's very important you don't let other people dictate who you are or what you do," she explained. "Especially now, at this point in my career. I have my community, where we know how to support each other. We'll find the writers who will write something other than the 'grandmother.'"

What TV shows has Michelle Yeoh appeared in?

Actress Michelle Yeoh in mid-air over the famous Hollywood sign in November 1998 in Los Angeles, California

Yeoh's most noted television role is that of Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery. She's also appeared in The Witcher: Blood Origin, American Born Chinese, The Brothers Sun, and Ark: The Animated series.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible in Wicked

As it turns out, Yeoh was initially hesitant to play the film adaptation's resident villain, Madame Morrible, who turns on Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and dubs her the Wicked Witch of the West. The actress hadn't seen the Broadway musical before director Jon M. Chu approached her to play the role after the pair worked together on Crazy Rich Asians.

Clearly, she came around, despite admitting to People that she was "terrified" due to the singing required. "I love singing. But normally it’s in the shower, not when there’s other people around,” she said.

Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu.

In the end, Yeoh now loves Wicked just as much as its fans. "I think I'm going to miss everything about the Land of Oz because we've had such a fabulous, insane, wonderful time doing it," she confessed.

When is Wicked: For Good released in theaters?

Wicked: For Good is here. Part 2 of the Wicked saga hits theaters across the United States on Friday, November 21.

