Congratulations are in order for the Downton actress.

Michelle Dockery Is Pregnant & Debuted Her Baby Bump at the Downton Abbey Premiere

The Downton Abbey family is literally growing before fans' eyes.

On September 3, actress Michelle Dockery attended the London premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and had exciting news to share: She's pregnant, as her baby bump confirmed.

Dockery, who's played Lady Mary Crawley since Downton's inception, was all smiles on the red carpet in a blue Prada gown — complete with cape — as she posed for photos with her husband, Jasper Waller-Bridge.

In a brief conversation with E! News, Dockery revealed that her parenting style will be ever-so-slightly different from that of Lady Mary Crawley.

"I love kids, but Mary's not the most natural of mothers," she admitted. "That's just not who she is — or rather, that's not how people were in those days."

Jasper Waller-Bridge and Michelle Dockery attend the "Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 3, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford/WireImage

This will be the first child for Dockery and her husband, whom she married in September 2023.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple — and what better way for fans to celebrate the good news than by heading to theaters to watch Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale?

Here's everything to know about the highly anticipated third film in the trilogy:

When is Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale released in theaters?

The Crawley family presents their last chapter in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, hitting theaters everywhere on Friday, September 12.

Ahead of the film's release date, NBC will present a special television event for Downton fans who can't wait for September 12. Tune in on Wednesday, September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC for Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, which will feature conversations with the cast as they reflect on the franchise’s 15-year history.

Downton Abbey, as fans know, ran for six seasons and spawned three films. Interestingly, Dockery told Collider in January 2025 that the movies were always part of the franchise's larger plans.

"I think there was always an intention to do three films," she explained. "I think the trilogy of films was an intention. But it's amazing that we got to do that many films. I mean, we would have been very happy to do one, but the demand was to do more, and it's been an incredible experience."