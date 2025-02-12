The Voice Coach and his wife didn't have to go far.

Michael Bublé & Wife Luisana Lopilato Visit "One of the Most Beautiful Places on Earth"

The Voice's Michael Bublé brought his wife to a gorgeous winter vacation destination.

Valentine's Day for the happy couple has come a few days early! In a February 11 Instagram post, Bublé shared a photo carousel featuring shots of him and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, vacationing in Whistler, one of Canada's most popular ski resorts. The pics look gorgeous, and our favorite is the first photo featuring the couple posing in front of a jaw-dropping mountain backdrop. The Season 27 Coach is clearly off to a good start in 2025.

"Spent the day with my beautiful wife, in one of the most beautiful places on earth, Whistler BC," he said in a caption. "We love this place and to think it's just 90 minutes from home is unreal."

Although Whistler is located in British Columbia, Canada, it makes sense that Bublé has an affinity for the mountain resort town. The famous Canadian was born in the small town of nearby Burnaby, after all.

The carousel features the two galavanting around the streets of Whistler, clearly enjoying each other's company.

"Beautiful" can be used to describe many things in the carousel, don't you agree? Bublé and Lopilato have never looked better — or happier!

The pair married in March 2011 — and longtime fans of The Voice know that the Season 26-winning Coach never misses an opportunity to mention his loving wife whenever the cameras are rolling.

(If that's not love, we don't know what is.)

Michael Bublé never thought he'd be ready for marriage

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato attend 'Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come' at Radio City Music Hall on September 15, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

In an illuminating 2014 interview with Canada-based CBC Television, the Voice Coach spoke openly about his "fear" of marriage and fatherhood — and how his wife changed his outlook completely.

"The further I got into this business and the further I got into fame and all the wonderful trappings that come with it, the less that I wanted to be a father," he confessed. "Life was awesome."

Falling in love with Lopilato changed everything.

"It's funny... I've said it before and I get in trouble for it, I fell in love with my wife," Bublé said. "She's a great person. And it's weird, I wanted to get married to her 'cause I wanted to be with her for my life. She's my best friend. But did I want to get married? It's a scary commitment. It's just one of those things, you know?"

Fortunately, the star found his groove and now has the perfect career-family balance. He and Lopilato share four children: Noah, 11; Elias, 8; Vida, 6; and Cielo, 2, and he's never been happier.

"I couldn't have known it was going to be as good as it is," he admitted. "And even having a kid, I thought I was way too selfish, impatient and I thought I was scared every day, even when she was pregnant, I was like, 'Am I good enough? Am I going to be a good dad?'"

In the eyes of his many fans, the answer is a resounding "Yes!"