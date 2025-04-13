Michael Bublé and His Wife Luisana Lopilato's Sweetest Moments Through the Years

The Voice Coach and his Argentine actress wife have been married for over a decade.

After more than decade of marriage and four children together, The Voice Coach Michael Bublé and his rockstar-model-actress wife, Argentina-born Luisana Lopilato, are as in love as ever.

From first meeting at a party in Buenos Aires to their multiple weddings and some sweet PDA on a red carpet, let's look back at some of their sweetest moments together.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé arrive at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

When they first met at a party in Argentina

The pair first locked eyes in 2008 after Bublé played a show in Buenos Aires, but the singer was already speeding away before he had a chance to get the stranger's name. He later recalled telling his grandfather that he was sad to have just missed meeting the most beautiful woman he'd ever seen. Luckily, she reappeared that very night, as they attended the same party, and though he initially thought the handsome man she was with was her boyfriend, that wasn't the case, and he went for it.

When they learned each other's languages

The only hitch in their early courtship? He spoke English, she spoke Spanish. “We would use a computer to translate and speak to each other,” Bublé told Access Hollywood.

Now, both are conversant in the other's native languages, and they purposefully raised their kids to be bilingual as well. “[My wife] refused to speak English with our kids and what a gift because they speak perfect Spanish,” he told Access Hollywood.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato attend the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

When Luisana Lopilato starred in Michael Bublé's "Haven't Met You Yet" music video

Much like fellow The Voice Coach John Legend, whose wife Chrissy Teigen stars in the video for his hit love song "All of Me," Bublé spends the video his 2009 single "Haven't Met You Yet" chasing his real-life love.

"Truthfully, I wrote it about my now-wife, who's the mom of my four kids ... I wanted to have an anthem for people who hadn't found love yet, but that love was out there," Bublé said in a behind-the-scenes video for The Voice, adding that the music video was inspired by his favorite movie, Ferris Bueller's Day Off. "It's funny, people will watch the music video and they'll go, 'Oh, did you meet your wife in the music video?' It's like, 'No, I wrote it for her. And that's why she's in the music video.'"

When they had three fairytale wedding ceremonies

They actually tied the knot three times in 2011. First was a civil ceremony in Buenos Aires, followed by a bigger bash in Argentina, and finally another ceremony in Canada. In a 2021 interview with Smooth Radio, Bublé revealed their first dance wedding song was “Young at Heart” by Frank Sinatra.

When they became parents

The couple's first child together, Noah Bublé, arrived on August 27, 2013, completely capturing his parents' hearts. "Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Bublè," the proud dad wrote on Instagram at the time.

Bublé and Lopilato went on to welcome three more children together. Son Elias was born on January 22, 2016, followed by daughter Vida on July 25, 2018 and daughter Cielo on on August 19, 2022. "I think being a parent is a massive blessing," Bublè told E! News in 2016.

When Luisana Lopilato returned in her husband's "Never Not Love You" music video

The video for “Never Not Love You” serves as a second part to “Haven’t Met You Yet,” with Bublé and his wife re-enacting some of the most romantic scenes in movie history.

"I knew it was ambitious and the concept was ambitious, but I miss the days of the grand, huge epic music videos,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that his wife is "a beautiful human being. I've leveled up in a big way, to be able to get inspired to make music and then to get to work alongside her, laugh with her, it’s been amazing. We've laughed so much, we've talked about how lucky we are."

When Luisana Lopilato teared up listening to Michael Bublé's Christmas song

"Maybe This Christmas," by Bublé and Carly Pearce, is about dealing with Christmas when your loved ones are far away. Bublé shared a video of his wife listening to it for the first time and wrote online, "I poured my heart into this song and it’s always a vulnerable place to share new music. Seeing Lu so emotional erased all my doubt."

When they shared a cute PDA moment on a red carpet

In a video shared on the couple's 14th wedding anniversary on March 31, 2025, Lopilato and Bublé couldn't look more in love with each other. Between sharing a kiss on the red carpet at the 2025 JUNO Awards in Vancouver to Lopilato gently grabbing her husband’s behind, these two love birds were all smiles.

And when they shared million cute moments around the world

All one has to do to fall in love with the couple is take a spin around their Instagram pages, which finds them being adorable on tour and at home.

Bublé has said that marrying Lopilato completely changed his life for the better. "Once I got married, everything changed because she became my family. I love her, I love her family, too. She’s my family," he said during an interview on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford in 2012. “Something definitely changed. I didn’t know that that’s what marriage brought was that kind of deep connection. I really thought it was more about a piece of paper and I was obviously wrong.”