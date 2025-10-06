Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Michael Bublé Says His Wife “May Leave Him" If This Doesn’t Happen on The Voice

The power of music transcended the boundaries of language during the Blind Auditions for Season 28 of The Voice when Artist Teo Ramdel moved all four Coaches with his soaring rendition of Luis Miguel's "Historia De Un Amor."

Raised in Tijuana, Mexico by a hard-working single mother alongside his three sisters, Ramdel found a safe haven from the dangers of the city by singing in church and at school. He moved to Los Angeles in July 2023 to pursue his musical dreams, but in March 2024 his mother contracted a rare illness that left her unable to walk. He poured all his emotions around this journey into his performance, which earned him chair turns from all the Coaches, a wonderful way to spend his 34th birthday!

"I loved it. I was very moved," Coach Reba McEntire told Ramdel, admitting that she "didn't understand a word" of the lyrics.

Coach Michael Bublé, however, was following along, and spoke to Ramdel in Spanish before switching to English. "I got four kids. They’re Latin kids. And in my house, my wife says, 'I'm not going to speak English.' Every day in my house, we listen to Luis Miguel over and over. If you don’t join my team, my wife may leave me," he begged. Bublé is from Canada but his wife Luisana Lopilato is from Argentina, and in fact knew no English when they met!

Coach Snoop Dogg offered the Artist a "feliz cumpleaños," while Coach Niall Horan had only "un poquito" Spanish to try out, and ultimately, Ramdel did choose Team Bublé.

Michael Bublé learned Spanish for his wife Luisana Lopilato

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé speak onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

In 2008, Bublé was leaving an after-show party in Buenos Aires when he spotted a beautiful woman, Bublé told Ireland’s RTÉ One in 2012. “I was actually really bummed … My grandfather was with me and I said, ‘You know, grandpa, that’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and I’m never going to see her again,'" he recalled.

“A few hours later it just happened that she’d been invited to the same party that I was at,” he continued. “She couldn’t speak English; I couldn’t speak Spanish. She walked in with this boy that honestly was incredibly good-looking and I felt like a turd.” He quickly solved one problem but found another: The man was just a friend, but the woman only spoke Spanish.

Well, that woman was Luisana Lopilato, now his wife and the mother of their four children. "We would use a computer to translate and speak to each other,” Bublé told Access Hollywood. These days, they have a bilingual household. “[My wife] refused to speak English with our kids, and what a gift because they speak perfect Spanish,” he said in the same interview.

So when Bublé says they're listening to Luis Miguel at home, he really means it! He's also revealed the family listens to a lot of Taylor Swift. In a September 2024 interview with ET, Bublé revealed, "What happened that I would go from being like this jealous dude, and people going, 'Do you like Taylor Swift?' and me going "Yeah, she's OK.' To now me having dance parties every morning...Literally."

"And it's not my kids, you know what I mean?" he continued. "It's me going like, 'Alexa, play 'Shake it Off!' And my kids going, 'Dad!'"