The Hilarious Reason Michael Bublé Has to Eat with a Giant Bib on The Voice Set

Michael Bublé might be a whiz behind the bar when he mixes up a spicy margarita with whiskey or his favorite classic Canadian cocktail, but things can get a little messy when a hot cup of soup is around.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

The Voice Coach and Grammy winner is known for his smooth presence whenever he takes the stage, but turns out he's a bit clumsy with a spoon, as he revealed in a hilarious TikTok.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Put on a Concert Just for His Kids That Got Hilariously Chaotic

Michael Bublé channeled Amaya from Love Island USA while wearing a "giant man-bib" on The Voice set

In a July 2025 TikTok, Bublé posted a video of himself on set of The Voice Season 28 wearing a massive bib to protect his clothes from the tortilla soup in his hands. (In another video posted on Bublé's TikTok, he appeared to be wearing an all-back ensemble with a swanky suede jacket under his protective cloak.)

"Reason #1,346 why I'm not perfect. They make me wear a giant man-bib when I eat my lunch in wardrobe. #TheVoice," Bublé wrote over the video, which featured Amaya Papaya's "this is who tf i am" song from Love Island USA. The ditty went wildly viral after the Season 7 Islander was captured singing it to herself in the mirror.

"So happy to be back for season 28!!!!" he captioned the video. "I love this crew and I love tortilla soup."

Bublé's fans got a good laugh out of his hilarious admission. "You’re in good company. We’re many," one commented on his TikTok, while another added, "We listen and we don’t judge."

RELATED: Michael Bublé Drops His Pants Attempting to Dance Like Elvis and Prince (VIDEO)

Michael Bublé returns for his third time as a Coach on The Voice

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice Season 28 Coaches are officially back to work! Earlier this year, The Voice announced that Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan would all be returning for the show's upcoming season, which is set to premiere this fall on NBC. After winning his first year as a Coach in Season 26 and again in Season 27, Bublé has returned for his third season.

In July 2025, Bublé and Snoop both posted behind-the-scenes footage from The Voice set, showing their iconic Coaches' chairs. Bublé also posted a video on TikTok of him playfully bugging McEntire on set. "Reba is the Queen of everything! She never tells me to get lost even when I interrupt her interviews," he captioned the funny video.

RELATED: Why Michael Bublé's Daughter Sweetly Made Snoop Dogg "Almost Cry": "You Lying..."

In an interview with NBC Insider, Bublé explained that he loves being a Coach on The Voice because it's centered on the up-and-coming musical talent. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," he said. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”