Michael Bublé Showed Up to Surprise Reba McEntire During "Incredible Night" (DETAILS)

Behind the Scenes at Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's Coach Performance | The Voice | NBC

It's been 50 years since Reba McEntire signed her first-ever recording contract, and some of her closest friends helped her celebrate the special occasion.

On November 10, McEntire was honored at the 2025 Paley Honors Fall Gala for that impressive milestone, and ahead of her acceptance speech, her real-life bestie and Happy's Place co-star, Melissa Peterman, and The Voice's Michael Bublé, stopped by to surprise the Queen of Country with some kind words.

According to The Music Universe, both Peterman and Bublé showered McEntire with praise in front of the sold-out crowd.

"The best thing Reba ever told me was, 'Don't you ever belittle the gifts that God gave you,'" Peterman revealed. "It's the kind of wisdom she shares so effortlessly. She lifts people up just by being who she is."

Bublé spoke from the heart, gushing over his fellow Voice Season 28 Coach.

"Miss Reba, what an honor to be here," he said. "We often get disappointed by the people we meet, but you are the real deal. You're not just the absolute greatest artist, but you do it with such grace."

Michael Bublé appears on The Voice Season 27 Episode 12; Reba McEntire appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 11. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The Canadian crooner took to Instagram to mark the occasion, and in true Bublé fashion, the star took time to give McEntire's fiancé, Rex Linn, a proper shout-out.

"My favorite moment of the night… from where I was sitting, I could see @rexlinn13 watching Reba as she made her acceptance speech," he captioned. "You should always be a fan of the person you love and Rex was the biggest fan in the room. What a beautiful reminder of love, admiration, and what it means to celebrate someone who's truly one of a kind."

Bublé has gone out of his way in recent weeks to support his friends. In addition to surprising the Queen of Country, the 50-year-old father of four also paid tribute to fellow Voice alum Adam Levine by attending a Maroon 5 concert in November.

"Went to see @maroon5 tear it up in Nashville last night, unreal show!" Bublé wrote in an Instagram caption on November 3. "The whole band was on fire, and @adamlevine, you absolutely killed it man. Proud of you brother, hit after hit after hit and you sing the sh!t out of all of em, all."

