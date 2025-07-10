Michael Bublé's Spiky, Mega-Gelled Hair Is Higher Than Reba McEntire's in This Pic

Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Michael Bublé's hair has gone through many iterations, including a mullet. But nothing beats the spiky, super-gelled look he was rocking in the early 2000s.

Check out The Voice Coach's quintessentially noughties hair for yourself in the photos, below:

Michael Bublé in Rome, Italy, 2001. Photo: Luciano Viti/Getty Images

This pic, below, shows off even longer spiky hair. It rivals some of Reba McEntire's most iconic sky-high hairstyles from the past:

Michael Bublé performs in the United Kingdom on December 8, 2003. Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

Bublé pulls off spiky hair splendidly. Maybe it's time for a resurgence?

The singer has come a long way from his gelled hair days in the music industry. With over 75 million albums sold and two back-to-back wins on The Voice, he and his hair are doing quite well.

Michael Bublé sets his sights on making Voice history in Season 28

The 49-year-old returns to Season 28 of The Voice this fall, where he will attempt a tricky goal of winning his first three seasons of the show.

While Blake Shelton has won three seasons of The Voice in a row before (he accomplished this feat in Seasons 2, 3, and 4), he didn't nab a victory in Season 1. Of course, he went on to win six other seasons. Will Bublé eventually catch up to him? Only time will tell.

"There was literally not one negative part," Bublé told NBC Insider about being a Coach on The Voice. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

Season 28 of The Voice sees four familiar Coaches returning

The road to Bublé's three-peat won't be easy. An all-star lineup of Coaches is set for Season 28. Former Coaches McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan will all be back, setting the stage for one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory.

The Voice returns this fall on NBC, and Bublé and Snoop have already shared behind-the-scenes looks at the first few days of filming. Get ready!