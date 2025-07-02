Michael Bublé Mixed Up a Spicy Margarita With an Unexpected Ingredient

Summer is here and Michael Bublé just revealed his secret to spicing up a margarita that involves a surprisingly bold twist: whiskey.

The beloved Coach of The Voice shared the unexpected cocktail hack during an April 2024 appearance on TODAY with fellow hitmaker Jason Derulo, when the duo mixed drinks and chatted about their sizzling single "Spicy Margarita." The bit was a testament to Bublé's effortless charm, whether behind the microphone or bar. That same charisma has made him an applauded fixture on The Voice, where the velvety-voiced Grammy winner earned praise for his warmth and expertise. And from the sound of it, Bublé is bringing that same warmth to his cocktails.

So, what are the details on Bublé's delicious cocktail? Read on to learn all about Bublé's must-try concoction.

Michael Bublé showed his whiskey-spiked twist on a classic margarita on TODAY

During their spirited segment on TODAY, Bublé stepped behind the bar with Derulo to introduce viewers to his margarita hack. Bublé's unexpected ingredient brings a new depth to the traditional lime-tequila-syrup combo. The recipe begins with whiskey, an ingredient that shocked Jenna Bush Hager.

"I made a whiskey because I love to drink alcohol," Bublé joked, getting a laugh from his friends before diving into the cocktail. After adding whiskey to the cocktail shaker, Hager was surprised to see Bublé's drink includes both whiskey and tequila. After Bublé added a splash of orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave to the shaker, the group merrily danced and sang along to "Spicy Margarita" as the Canadian crooner shook up the cocktail.

"Ohh, what's around the rim?" Hoda Kotb asked after Bublé poured the drinks, learning the glasses were lined with Tajín chili powder to add some additional zest to the spicy beverage. After everyone clinked their glasses and took a sip, the TODAY hosts were delightfully surprised by how much they enjoyed the whiskey-spiked margarita.

"That's really good," Kotb said shortly after taking her first sip.

"Wait, I never thought you could put whiskey in a margarita!" Bush Hager raved in disbelief.

"Me either," Kotb agreed, enthusiastically echoing, "That's so good!"

Michael Bublé's whiskey company was inspired by his grandfather

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Beyond his award-winning music career, Bublé has ventured into the mixology and spirits industry, launching a whiskey brand, Fraser & Thompson, in 2023. The name is a nod to Bublé's grandfather, one of the singer's biggest childhood influences. The singer's grandfather was responsible for nurturing his love for jazz, swing, and old-school classics.

According to Rolling Stone, the name of Bublé's whiskey brand is an ode to the Fraser and Thompson Rivers in British Columbia, Bublé's hometown. As a child, Bublé and his grandfather would frequently camp where the two rivers meet, forming countless cherished memories together. All of those happy memories with his "kindred spirit" inspired Bublé to name his whiskey in his grandfather's honor.

“I had come up with a million ideas [for the whiskey name], and at first, they wanted it to say something musical but it felt so on the nose,” Bublé told Rolling Stone. “Then one day, I came home and I said, ‘You know what? This is personal to me.’ My grandfather and I were just kindred spirits and really close. He’s the reason why I love the music I love, and so I wanted to do this for him.”