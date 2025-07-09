Michael Bublé & Snoop Dogg Just Shared Some Exciting Updates from The Voice Set

Adam David and Michael Bublé Perform "The Weight" by The Band | The Voice Live Finale | NBC

The boys are back in town!

Filming for Season 28 of The Voice is officially underway, which means one thing: the epic bromance that started between Coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé in Season 26 is back and better than ever. In behind-the-scenes footage and photos shared to the stars' Instagram Stories on July 8, fans got a sneak peek of the newest season, currently scheduled to premiere this fall on NBC.

Snoop's glimpse into Season 28 was short and sweet, with the star panning his camera around to the cheering audience as he sits in his Coach chair. (We can't wait to see what they're applauding so passionately.)

Bublé's Instagram Story consisted of one photo: a shot of his Coach chair along with a Voice team member rocking a denim jacket emblazoned with "Bublé 28" on the back.

Could that jean jacket be the eventual attire for the Artists who join Team Bublé throughout the season? Of course, that would mean Bublé would move away from the hockey sweater-inspired jerseys that marked his first two seasons on the show.

The Voice Season 28 will feature an all-star lineup of returning Coaches, with Reba McEntire and Niall Horan joining Snoop and Bublé this fall.

Michael Bublé on his musical inspirations

In Bublé's 2011 book Onstage, Offstage, the two-time winning Coach of The Voice recalled a pivotal moment in his childhood that kickstarted his career in music.

In an article he penned for TODAY in November 2011, Bublé shared an excerpt from his book that shed light on the beginning of his musical journey.

"It all began when I was a little kid, when I learned my family's address," he wrote. "My father taught me to sing it, because he knew that by singing it, I'd remember it. I'll never forget the little tune I composed to sing those four numbers and the name of the quiet street where I grew up in Burnaby, British Columbia. That little song was my first foray into music, and it came to me as naturally as shooting a hockey puck."

As it turns out, Bublé's grandfather played a significant role in educating him about some of the most influential artists in music.

"My maternal grandfather, Mitch Santaga, was responsible for introducing me to the old American standards, usually sung by Italian immigrants like my own family — crooners like Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin," he wrote, adding, "Grandpa Mitch loved those old singers, and he taught me to love them, too."