Michael Bublé Reveals the Cutthroat Thing Voice Fans Do Online “No Matter What"

If you think celebrities don't check their comments, think again. At least, Michael Bublé checks his. Now in his third season as a Coach on The Voice (and looking for a "three-peat" win), Bublé revealed during the second night of Battles that he's aware that some viewers wish he'd make different decisions along the way. But that comes with the territory.

During a candid moment between duets, Bublé reflected on the often heart-wrenching decisions the Coaches have to make, sending one of their Artists home based on their performance in the Battles. The Coaches can lean on their experience, gut instinct, and one another for advice, but at the end of the day, there will always be those who disagree.

"You know what’s amazing, you guys?" he told the in-studio audience. "That online, no matter what I choose, we’re gonna get killed for making the wrong choice. There’s gonna be 50 percent of the people that say, 'You idiot!'" He said it with a grin, knowing it just means more fans for all the Artists, but still, tough to be in a no-win situation as a Coach!

Fortunately, this is Bublé's third season, and he knows it's the exposure, not necessarily the trophy, that's the true prize of being on The Voice.

Why Michael Bublé says there are no downsides to being on The Voice

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 13. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

"There's literally not one negative part [of the show]," Bublé told NBC Insider after his first season in the red chair. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

"My favorite part about it," he explained, "was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on."

It's all about exposure. "Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing," Bublé said, adding that his Artists' lives "changed already...just from being on this massive television program that has 7 to 11 million people watching all over the planet."

Coach Reba McEntire is also all about keeping it positive. "Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up," she told Newsweek during her own first season. "Like, if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent.' Give them advice and encourage them to come back."

"I'm really having a wonderful time," she added. "[The Voice] is a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."