Why Michael Bublé Shockingly Predicts He *Won't* Win The Voice Season 28 (2025)

On the last night of Blind Auditions, viewers met Aaron Nichols, a Nashville musician originally from Bakersfield, California. He grew up in difficult circumstances recalling that his mother cleaned houses after working 12-hour hospital shifts to pay for his guitar lessons. "Music became more serious for me when I got hired around to play wedding bands, party bands," Nichols said, adding that once he and his wife welcomed their son Jack, he knew he had to step his career up. "Something about having a baby boy lights a fire under you," Nichols said.

"Having a chair turn would be validation of all the hardships of pursuing this dream. This is a big payoff of all the years of hard work from my mom. [We] did this for a reason," he said. Accompanying himself on the guitar, Nichols performed Chris Stapleton's "Cold" and immediately got a chair turn from Coach Reba McEntire. The moment they locked eyes, McEntire smiled and gave the Artist two thumbs up.

Just as he finished his song, Bublé pressed his button, followed by Coach Snoop Dogg.

"There's soul in there for days," said Coach Niall Horan of the singer's deep, rich voice.

“I might not have a chance," Bublé admitted, saying that as he listened to Nichols sing, he thought to himself, "Reba McEntire is gonna win The Voice with this dude," which got a look of surprise out of McEntire. Bublé explained, "At least I wanna say I have turned my chair and thrown my hat into the ring.”

Aaron Nichols chose his Coach on The Voice based on who his wife wanted

Aaron Nichols appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Snoop added a bit of fun to his pitch, telling Nichols, "Double-A R-O-N. With the D-O-double-G."

"For me to have you on my team would be great representation of what we are as musicians from California, and how we can make any genre of music relatable and lovable. I turn my chair and I knew I was going up against Reba, I knew she was gonna be standing there with the gauntlet, ready to take you in to country music heaven. But I do have a past in country music heaven, as well, and I would love for you to take this journey with me on my team so we can slide through the gates the California way," he added.

McEntire kept it simple: "When you started off with your guitar and then you started singing... poor little old button, I hit you so hard! I was so excited! It was like homecoming and I’d love for you to be on my team."

Ultimately, Nichols knew what he had to do, and the very important reason as to why he had to do it. "Man, I love all you guys, there’s no wrong choice here," he explained, before admitting, "But as I really like being alive, and my wife knows what I need to say right now — because if I don’t, I'm gonna hear about it for the rest of my life — I’m picking Reba."

And with that, Team Reba was full, and Aaron Nichols lives to sing another day. When in doubt, always trust your wife.

Catch new episodes of The Voice Season 28 Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC, and streaming the next day on Peacock.