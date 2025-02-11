Michael Bublé & Prince Harry Both Made Meghan Markle Gasp with the Same Joke

The Voice Coach and his wife Luisana Lopilato also went on a double date with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The reigning king of The Voice just reunited with his old friends, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

While in his hometown of Vancouver, Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato went on a double date with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

On February 8, 2025, the two couples dined at Vij’s, an Indian restaurant in Vancouver, and even posed for a photo with the staff. “When food brings people together, magic happens! We were honored to once again welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Michael Bublé, and Luisana Lopilato for another unforgettable evening at Vij’s,” owner and head chef Vikram Vij wrote on Instagram.

After their visit to the restaurant, Vij told Hello! magazine, “They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California; Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games, a multi-day competition for wounded military members founded by Prince Harry. On February 10, 2025, Bublé made an appearance at an Invictus Games event in Whistler, where he sang his 2005 song “Feeling Good” in front of a live audience, which Markle documented on her Instagram Story.

The Canadian crooner then asked Markle if she was going to sing for the crowds as well.

“Are you gonna sing?” Bublé asked the duchess after giving Prince Harry a high-five in a short video shared on Markle’s Instagram Story

“No! I’m not singing!” the former Suits actress said with a gasp and then laughed with Bublé.

In another video shared on X, Prince Harry also got in on the joke when he brought Markle on stage and told the audience, “And now she’s gonna sing.” The shocked duchess laughed and thanked everyone for coming. “Have the best time!” she said as she waved goodbye.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé arrive at the 2010 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

Bublé and Lopilato have been friends with the royal couple for years. In an old post on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle shared that she met Bublé while filming Suits in Canada.

“This proud papa, husband to the lovely Luisana Lopilato, and certifiably delightful guy, makes for one hell of a dinner companion. But there’s this other thing about him that is perhaps worth mentioning. Oh right. He sings,” she wrote, adding that he created a “holiday playlist” for her blog.

More recently, in 2024, Bublé and Prince Harry got together to try wheelchair curling. After Bublé pushed the curling stone on the ice and yelled commands at it, the prince giggled at his friend before trying it himself.