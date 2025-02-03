Michael Bublé Looks Unrecognizable with a Neck-Length Mullet (PHOTO)
Michael Bublé and Blake Shelton could be cousins with their matching mullets!
Did you know Michael Bublé had a hoedown phase? The smooth-as-silk singer revealed his country roots on the first episode of Season 27 of The Voice, showing off an old school picture you have to see to believe.
Michael Bublé brought in an old photo to woo an Artist on The Voice
After Ethan Eckenroad's no-frills rendition of Noah Kahan's "Northern Attitude" earned him the coveted 4-Chair Turn, it was up to each Coach to convince the singer to join their Team. Adam Levine resorted to what John Legend jokingly called "emotional blackmail" by saying how sad he's be if Eckenroad didn't pick him.
Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini was pulling on cowboy boots (her Coach gift for the season), and then touted her connection to Kahan and to country in general. That's not really Bublé's style, but he still made a real effort, promising Eckenroad, "Yo Ethan, I love country. I can even prove to you how much I love country. Because there’s a picture I have…"
RELATED: Adam Levine Dubs His Cover of Prince's "Purple Rain" an "Out of Body" Experience
As an old school picture showing a young Bublé with a shoulder-length mullet appeared on screen, Ballerini's jaw literally dropped. "I mean, I sported that mullet for most of my life," the Canadian singer explained. Noting his resemblance to another The Voice icon, Legend quipped to Levine, "I told you he was related to Blake [Shelton]."
(Reigning champ Bublé does have country bona fides, having collaborated with Artists like Carly Pearce and Shania Twain, and of course, having worked with Reba McEntire.)
Legend's pitch was both more and less extravagant. "I’m so impressed by your poise, by the soulfulness of your voice, it was just a beautiful experience," he said, with the caveat, "I do not have a photo of me with a mullet, I will grant you that. I don’t know if that’s the way I would try to convince you to join my team." Then, he brought out "reinforcements," in this case a hype man to spin a "Team Legend" sign.
Ultimately, though, it was the no-gimmick approach that worked on Eckenroad, who chose Team Adam.