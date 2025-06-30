Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Michael Bublé Is the Spitting Image of His Beautiful Mom in These Rare Photos

This throwback photo from Michael Bublé's childhood will hit you in all the feels.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

On June 27, the Coach who won Season 26 and 27 of The Voice shared an Instagram carousel filled with never-before-seen photos of him and his mother. It was Michael's way of showing plenty of love for his mom on her birthday, and one photo is especially sweet.

The third picture in the carousel is a close-up shot of a young Michael smiling next to his mom, Amber. The star couldn't be more than 10 years old in the photo, and he looks exactly like his mother.

In fact, the mother-son resemblance is uncanny in all the photos he shared. Click here to see Michael Bublé's carousel of photos for his mom's birthday.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Is the Funniest Dad Ever on Diaper Duty with His Baby Daughter

"Happy birthday to the best mom ever!" he wrote in his caption. "You have a heart of gold, the patience of a saint and the ability to make all of your kids feel like your favourite. You raised us with so much love and kindness. I wouldn't be me without you. You're one of a kind and we adore you! 🥰."

Michael Bublé on the lessons he's learned from his mom

Michael Bublé and his parents Lewis Bublé and Amber Bublé attend the 2015 Canada's Walk Of Fame Awards at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on November 7, 2015. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Michael Bublé has a very supportive family. The son of Amber and Lewis has two sisters, who also look just like him, and it's safe to say everyone is very close. During a 2022 interview with Parade, the Canadian crooner spoke so highly of his mother, calling her "always full of love."

RELATED: Michael Bublé Got Choked Up Singing as His 8-Year-Old Son Expertly Played Piano

"That woman is everything to me," Michael said. "She's a pillar of strength for all of us and the matriarch of our family."

Amber instilled some profound wisdom in the star, passing along life lessons that Michael still takes with him wherever he goes.

RELATED: Michael Bublé's Cover of Nat King Cole's "L.O.V.E." Is a Must for Date Night

"My mother was always full of love. She was tough. She demanded her children respect their elders, try to be gracious and lead with humility and empathy," he continued. "Another thing she also taught us was to never, ever take someone's dignity. That didn't just turn me into a better person, it made me a great entertainer. I genuinely care about the people who come see me perform."