Michael Bublé's Kids Covered Him in Toilet Paper as a Prank: "The Mummy"

The kids had the time of their lives. The Voice Coach? Not so much.

Did Michael Bublé lose a bet to his kids, or did he simply get overpowered?

The latest winning Coach of The Voice found himself in a unique scenario in a July 7, 2023 TikTok that reminded fans everywhere how obsessed he is with his kids. Ladies and gentlemen, may we present to you the mummified version of the Canadian crooner, courtesy of a lot of toilet paper and three very dedicated children. (See the TikTok, below.)

Bublé's hilariously glum facial expression says it all. Sometimes a dad will do anything for his family, even if it means getting wrapped in toilet paper. Bublé has four children: Noah, 11; Elias, 9; Vida, 6; and Cielo, 2. This mummy prank was courtesy of his three oldest children.

The words "You can't let the kids walk over you" overlaid onto the video sum up the situation Bublé found himself in perfectly, as does the caption: "She keeps asking how we ran out of toilet paper so fast 😕 #wrapped #themummy #papi #timewellspent."

Fans will never know if Bublé suggested this activity, lost a bet, or if his kids executed the perfect toilet paper sneak attack. Regardless, the look on his face is one of silly regret. The children were no doubt thrilled! (Pranking your parents is a rite of passage all kids should experience in their lives.)

(Much like fellow Voice alum Adam Levine, Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, often hide their kids' faces for privacy reasons whenever they share photos on social media.)

Michael Bublé reflects on parenthood in 2025 Father's Day Instagram post

The Bublé family celebrated Father's Day on June 15, and the singer took to social media with a heartfelt message about his family. Set to his song "You've Got a Friend in Me," Bublé shared a montage of many special parenting moments he's filmed over the years.

There are almost too many sweet moments in the video to keep track of. What else can we say? He's his four kids' best friend.

Bublé was full of love on Father's Day. "I've played on some very cool stages in my life but nothing tops being a dad. Happy Father's Day to all the legends showing up with love everyday. #happyfathersday," he captioned.