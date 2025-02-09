The Voice Coach calls his wife of over a decade his "way better half."

Michael Bublé on What Makes His Marriage Work So Well: “We Both Have That…”

Michael Bublé fell so hard for his wife Luisana Lopilato, he married her three times in one year. The Voice Coach and the Argentine actress both have booming and demanding careers, yet have always prioritized their love and the family they’ve built together. In fact, it’s that balance that Bublé has said is the key to their long and happy marriage of over a decade.

As parents to four children — sons Noah and Elias as well as daughters Vida and Cielo — Bublé has said that family is always his focus. “I’m one of the few guys who plays arenas and stadiums all over the world, but doesn't do more than three weeks because family’s it for me — family’s number one,” he told Yahoo! Life in 2022.

Bublé is undoubtedly able to make that possible because of the strong bond and partnership he has with his wife. Over the years, the Canadian singer has talked about how their support and understanding of one another is the foundation of their marriage ever since they tied the knot in 2011.

Read on to find out what Bublé has said is the key to his marriage with Lopilato and why she’s his “hero.”

Michael Bublé’s key to his successful marriage with Luisana Lopilato

In an interview with Red magazine in 2023, Bublé said the success of his long marriage with Lopilato boils down to how they support and understand each other.

“More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfillment is important,” he told the magazine (via People). “I'm not saying we're perfect — nobody is — but we both have that understanding.”

The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer said they always try to manage their busy work schedules so they can be together as a family. “I won’t be touring for certain months next year because she’ll be filming a movie, and so I’ll be Daddy on set, and then she’ll do the same for me," he added. “We don't care what we do — being together is the goal.”

Bublé echoed this sentiment in a 2022 interview with Yahoo! Life. “My wife and I are good partners,” he said. “She’s my best buddy who I happen to be crazy about. And she's a movie star, so we do what any couple does. We try to look at our schedules and we try to be fair to each other and try to figure out a way for her to go and do her movie, and for me to take that time off and go be with her and the kids.”

Michael Bublé says his wife Luisana Lopilato is his “hero”

Beyond ensuring each other feels a sense of fulfillment, Bublé has previously said he believes a good life partner is someone who keeps you grounded and centered.

“In any good marriage, I hope that your partner is a big part in keeping it real. My wife helps me keep perspective,” Bublé told People in 2018. “She’s a centered, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together.”

Bublé described Lopilato as “my hero” who has a special quality he appreciates. “In the culture of celebrity, it’s easy to lose yourself sometimes, and it’s wonderful to have someone who is such a solid person who can bring you right down to earth if you need,” he told People.

Bublé often calls Lopilato his “hero.” In 2021, when they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, the singer shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, who he sweetly also refers to as Lu.

“In 10 years of marriage, we’ve been through so much Lu... The good things in life have been better with you, and you’ve helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable,” he captioned a photo of himself looking lovingly at his wife. “You’re my way better half, my hero and the light of my life.”