Michael Bublé's Key Philosophy About Marriage to Luisana Lopilato: "One Thing Is..."

The Season 27-winning Coach of The Voice is all about family.

The Voice Coach Michael Bublé is a music icon, but first and foremost, he's a family man.

In a People interview originally published in 2016, Bublé opened up about his marriage to Luisana Lopilato, giving fans insight into his work-life balance. Bublé is his wife's number-one fan, and vice versa. And the couple continues to make their relationship their top focus.

"My wife and I are two of the most supportive people that we know in a relationship," Bublé said. "She's my best friend. When something good happens, she's the first person I want to tell, and equally when something bad happens."

Back then, the couple only had one child — Noah, their now-oldest son — and it's so lovely to hear the star speak so lovingly about his growing family.

"My happiness is to be embedded with [my family], and they're my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn't be happy without them," said Bublé in 2016. "I find no fulfillment being that Hollywood story that you hear about; that artist who leaves his family on a search for the perfect career. That won't happen here."

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato attend the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

"There will have to be a healthy balance and if there's not, then only one thing is going to have to suffer, and let me tell you, it won't be my family life," he continued.

Fast-forward almost a decade later, and both the Canadian crooner's family and career are brighter than ever. He'll have a chance to make history during Season 28 of The Voice when he tries to become the only Coach other than Blake Shelton to win three consecutive seasons in a row.

Michael Bublé's oldest son, Noah, is an amazing piano player

Bublé is a softie at heart, and nothing is sweeter than when he nearly broke down in tears performing a duet with his oldest son. In an adorable TikTok shared back in July 2022, Noah played the piano while his dad handled the vocals to his song "I'll Never Not Love You."

"Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," Bublé captioned the video. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."

