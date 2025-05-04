"That video was my dream come true. And by the way, those are all my favorite movies."

Michael Bublé & His Wife Acted Out The Notebook For His Most Romantic Music Video

As a Coach of The Voice and a multi-Grammy winner, Michael Bublé is no stranger to stealing hearts with his soulful voice, but he took heartwarming to new heights with his musical love letter to his wife, "I'll Never Not Love You."

The 2022 music video is a sequel to his 2009 smash hit "Haven't Met You Yet," reuniting Bublé with his real-life leading lady, actress Luisana Lopilato, in an odyssey across romantic film history. The "I'll Never Not Love You" music video recreates some of cinema's most cherished love stories, including the iconic dock scene from The Notebook. But instead of Ryan Gosling running toward Rachel McAdams for a deep kiss, it's Bublé and Lopilato. The couple expertly channeled the passions of Allie and Noah with rain-soaked embraces and longing gazes.

Other aww-inducing cinematic nods within the music video include Titanic, Love, Actually, Jerry McGuire, Casablanca, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Sixteen Candles, and Princess Bride. Bublé and Lopilato melt into the characters of every scene, culminating in a thrilling kaleidoscope of iconic love stories.

From clasping onto each other for dear life on the Titanic to sitting on a table to blow out the Sixteen Candles, Bublé and Lopilato covered all cinematic bases with his 2022 hit. Between the oodles of film references and the sneak peek into Bublé's relationship, the music video for "I'll Never Not Love You" is an Oscar-worthy must-watch.

The Voice Coach on his "Michael Bublé cinematic universe"

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato attend the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The original "Haven't Met You Yet" video depicts a whimsical daydream in a supermarket, where Bublé imagines a chance encounter with Lopilato's character. The song, centered around the anticipation of falling in love, befittingly marked the beginning of a beautiful relationship — Bublé and Lopilato got engaged and married within two years of the video's release. By revisiting the narrative of "Haven't Met You Yet" and expanding it into a new chapter with "I'll Never Not Love You," Bublé invites his fans to witness the evolution of his real-life romance.

During a September 2024 interview with E!, Bublé recalled the makings of both music videos. "15 years ago, you saw my wife and I in 'Haven't Met You Yet,' a song that I had written for her," Bublé told E! ahead of the video's 2022 release. "And so I had this idea in the Michael Bublé cinematic universe. Why can't I make the sequel?"

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé speak onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Move over Marvel; the Bublé cinematic universe is a juicy one. At the very end of the "I'll Never Not Love You" music video, the supermarket setting returns, now visited by Bublé's growing family, including a pregnant Lopilato and his three children. Bublé is awakened from his swoon-worthy cinematic daydream by Lopilato, who longingly nudges him to cash out. As Bublé blinks with confusion, it doesn't take him long to join his pregnant wife and kids. As far as adorable pregnancy announcements go, Bublé took it to a new level.

"That was us in the video sort of announcing our fourth child [Cielo]," Bublé recalled with a smile. "That video was my dream come true. And by the way, those are all my favorite movies."

