Michael Bublé Holding His Daughter During a Soundcheck Is Cuteness Overload

Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach is in perpetual contention for Father of the Year!

At work, Michael Bublé's team just won Season 27 of The Voice. And in life, he's crushing the fatherhood game.

One adorable example of this? A December 2023 TikTok featuring clips and photos of Bublé and his family, including one video of Bublé holding his daughter during a soundcheck. Watch the video here.

"There's nothing more important to me in this world than being a dad. The honour of raising these four little souls is even more special around the holidays. Wishing you and yours the happiest Christmas. With love and gratitude MB ❤️🙏," he captioned the post. Is it the holidays yet?

Michael Bublé's number-one priority is his family

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé speak onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

No matter how big his career gets in the entertainment industry, Bublé is a family man at heart.

"My happiness is to be embedded with [my family], and they're my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn't be happy without them," said Bublé in a 2016 People interview. "I find no fulfillment being that Hollywood story that you hear about; that artist who leaves his family on a search for the perfect career. That won't happen here."

He and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, share four kids, and his family's needs are always top of mind for him.

"There will have to be a healthy balance [between work and family] and if there's not, then only one thing is going to have to suffer, and let me tell you, it won't be my family life," he told People.

We see Bublé's nurturing side on The Voice with his Artists. Following Adam David's win in Season 27—Bublé's second Artist in a row to take the competition—the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer revealed what sage advice he offered before the Live Finale.

"I would call [David] up and go, 'Maybe stop gigging. Like, maybe just don't work at that bar or that club like Tuesday and Wednesday,’” Bublé told NBC Insider. "Because when he talked to me, his voice was shot. He’d say, 'Yeah, man. I was doing this two-hour thing last night.' And I’m like, ‘Please, stop. Just stop gigging.' But that's what you have here. You have a working musician who has done what people don't get to do anymore. The young acts, they don't do it. There's no place to do it. But he's learned his craft. He's honed it. This dude was ready, and when he got his chance, he was ready."