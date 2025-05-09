Kaiya Hamilton Is Showstopping on Sting's "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" | The Voice Playoffs

The Voice Coach is a father of five, including his daughters Vida and Cielo.

Michael Bublé just made an adorable admission that will endear him to fans even more, if that's even possible.

In a behind-the-scenes moment on The Voice set, the Coach, who is looking for his second season win in as many tries, made the ultimate confession to Season 27 Mega Mentor and multi-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow. As it turns out, the 49-year-old father of four (he shares sons Noah and Elias, and daughters Vida and Cielo with wife Luisiana Lopilato) throws quite the party every morning for breakfast!

"I'm such a girl dad, like, every morning in my kitchen — no joke — is like a Taylor Swift dance party, which will now be a Sheryl Crow dance party, too," Bublé admitted.

"See to it," she said.

"Oh, you better believe it," Bublé replied before referencing the iconic lyrics to a certain '90s smash hit. "All I wanna do is have a little fun until I die. That's all I wanna do."

"Nice one, nice one," Crow responded, patting him on the back.

Of course, Bublé was referring to "All I Wanna Do Is Have Some Fun," the song that took over pop radio all over the country en route to taking him three Grammys at the 37th Annual Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year.

"Bublé is a certified girl dad 🥹 all-new #TheVoice — watch @NBC on @Peacock," the show's Instagram caption read.

Fans would love to see footage of these T-Swift morning dance parties in the Bublé household. After all, if the star doesn't mind sharing video of his pants falling down while trying to emulate Elvis Presley and Prince, he certainly shouldn't mind posting clips of his family rocking out to Swift — and Crow — every morning.

Sheryl Crow is so impressed by Michael Bublé's life philosophy

During the May 5 episode of the Playoffs, something Bublé said to an Artist touched her in a very unexpected way, and now a new tattoo may come of it!

Bublé's heartfelt, "I come with an attitude of gratitude, and I just literally say thank you for giving me this opportunity," resonated with the 63-year-old star.

Crow liked the saying so much, and joked that she might get the phrase tattooed on her arm.

"Attitude of gratitude...brought to you by Michael Bublé," she said, describing the tattoo she envisioned.

Bublé is no stranger to tattoos, having gotten his kids' names inked on him years ago: Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo are all tattooed in the same black font on his left arm.

He still pales in comparison to the ink all over rival Coach Adam Levine, who has dozens of pieces on various parts of his body.