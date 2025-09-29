Michael Bublé Getting Emotional About His Kids on The Voice Ended Unexpectedly

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

When Kayleigh Clark arrived for her Blind Audition on The Voice, she revealed the very emotional reason she was so glad to have her dad beside her. Her beloved father had given her her first guitar, but his long struggle with alcoholism strained their relationship. To process, she wrote a song so that others with family members dealing with substance abuse would know they weren't alone.

"I would go through all of that to get the man that he is now," the Sumrall, Mississippi resident said movingly. Her father has now been sober three years and had the pleasure of watching his talented 20-year-old receive the coveted 4-Chair Turn as she performed "Stay" by Sugarland.

Afterward, Clark brought out her dad, who wanted to give Coach Snoop Dogg a hug and shake Coach Reba McEntire's hand. Coach Michael Bublé threw him a football...then tried to woo him with a bit of sentimentality.

"What a cool moment to get to watch your kid that you love more than anybody you’ll ever know... makes me emotional... I got four beautiful kids, I'm so happy for you guys!" he said, starting to choke up.

That's when McEntire unexpectedly pressed a button on her red chair to make a, "Wah, wah, wahhh!" mockingly sad trombone sound. What a hilarious twist!

Ultimately, Clark chose Coach Niall Horan!

"I could become…a country coach. Who would have thought?" Horan asked. With the way Blind Auditions have been going, it's a real possibility.

Michael Bublé loves being a dad

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9 "The Battles Part 3". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

All jokes aside, Bublé loves being dad to the four children he shares with wife Luisana Lopilato. In an August 2025 Instagram video set to Kendrick Lamar's "United in Grief," Bublé contrasted his excitement at returning to The Voice with his grief over spending time away from his family. "I'd bring them to work with me everyday if I could," he wrote in the caption.

"They're the greatest things that ever happened to you," Bublé said of his children in a 2023 interview with The Project, adding, "They're the best! They're the greatest things ever, they're my joy. The truth is, they just let me laugh at life and laugh at myself. It really puts life in perspective."

"My happiness is to be embedded with [my family], and they're my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn't be happy without them," Bublé told People in 2016. "I find no fulfillment being that Hollywood story that you hear about; that artist who leaves his family on a search for the perfect career. That won't happen here."

Bublé even has all four of his kids' names tattooed on his arm: Noah, Elias, Vida, and Cielo. He's also joked that the couple's "fifth child" is their small white dog, Coco. Although now that he's referring to Horan as his "son" on The Voice, does that make Coco number six, or is Horan number six?