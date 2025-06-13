Michael Bublé Doing The Twist Dance with His 4-Year-Old Is Too Precious for Words

Michael Bublé loves to dance, and now we know he can pull off "The Twist" like it's the 1960s.

In a December 1, 2022 Instagram post, the Season 26 and 27-winning Coach of The Voice showed off his groovy moves with his then-4-year-old daughter, Vida, as his dance partner. There's nothing more important to Bublé than his family, and moments like this show how much love he has for his kids.

The words "Post lunch, daddy/daughter dance" were overlaid on the video, making things about 1,000 times cuter.

"My life, mi Vida. ❤️❤️ #daddydaughter," Bublé captioned the post.

Bublé definitely has rhythm, and he was all smiles dancing with Vida, who was having a blast, as well.

Michael Bublé on how becoming a father has changed him in unexpected ways

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are seen sharing a stroll with their son Noah and enjoying some bonding time with him at a playground on February 12, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Iconic/GC Images

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bublé — who back then was only a father of two — spoke about how becoming a father had changed him in ways he couldn't have possibly expected.

"I love them more than I'll ever love anything, or anyone in the whole universe," he said. "I think it gave me perspective on life that I think I very badly needed. It's hard to be able to quantify that level of love. I didn't even know that there was that color in the spectrum. I didn't know that level of love existed. But it makes me better at everything. It allows me to pull more emotion and be more honest and to be in the moment."

In a prophetic moment, when asked in 2016 if there were more kids in the cards for Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, the star was hopeful.

"I would love to," he admitted. "Who knows what we have planned? Even asking me is like, 'No,' because my wife is the boss. It's her body and she'll tell me when she's ready. If she's ready."

The couple went on to welcome Vida in 2018 and Cielo in 2022, who joined their oldest sons, Noah, born in 2016, and Elias, born in 2016.

Bublé has a knack for manifesting his future, doesn't he?