Michael Bublé Is the Funniest Dad Ever on Diaper Duty with His Baby Daughter

In a December 17, 2022 post, the Season 28 Coach of The Voice showed fans that even famous dads have to clock in for diaper duty. And he did this in the funniest way possible, of course.

The TikTok video sees Bublé about to change his youngest daughter Cielo's diaper and serving some cheeky melodrama before doing it. "When I go from sold out arenas to diaper duties," reads the video's text overlay.

In the clip, Bublé lip-syncs a memorable line from the 2022 horror film Pearl as only he can. "No, I'm a star!" he mouthed the movie's iconic quote. "Please, I'm a star!"

"And the award for 'Best Diaper Changer' goes to……. ME . 🏆," Bublé captioned the post, clearly in on his own joke. As a father of four, Bublé is well-versed in changing diapers at this point; his post is a relatable (and funny) reminder for all parents to try and have some fun with duties like this when they can!

Michael Bublé on juggling work and family

It isn't always easy to juggle a successful music career and your parent duties at home. Just ask Bublé himself. During a 2020 interview with People, the Season 26 and 27-winning Coach of The Voice spoke openly about him and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, balancing their careers and children.

"It's very tough," he said. "There's talk so much about how women are forced to try to find balance in their professional life and their family life, and the truth is, it's not said enough about men: Men have the same issue. I know I do. I'm really lucky that my wife and I have decided to try and support each other in that way, and as we speak, I'm [working], but I fly back Sunday, and right now my wife is making a movie. I'll fly back, and for the three weeks that she's making a movie, I'm the babysitter, I'm Mr. Mom or whatever you call it. So it allows us both to be fulfilled within our professional lives, but at the same time, we feel like we haven't lost control of the balance."

"At the end of the day, what defines us is the fact that we are parents, that we're brothers and sisters and moms and dads and sons and daughters — not what we do," Bublé continued. "I wish it wasn't a struggle, but it is a struggle to find a balance. I'll never find it perfectly, but I will do my damnedest to find it as best I can."