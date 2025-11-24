Michael Bublé Cheekily Called Out The Voice Audience Mid-Episode: "We Know You're..."

Now on his third turn in the red chairs, The Voice Season 28 Coach Michael Bublé knows a thing or two about what it takes to make it through the show. After all, he's got two wins under his belt! But that won't stop the viewers from critiquing his every decision, especially since some of them might have been watching since the very first season. Sure, it comes with the territory, but it all adds to the stress...

The crooner got candid with the audience during the final night of Knockouts. After a particularly hard head-to-head between talented Artists, Bublé assured the crowd the decision of who moves on and who goes home is not pre-planned. "You understand that we don’t know what we’re gonna do. It’s really hard," he told them, adding, "And plus, we know you’re judging us."

Doing his best impression of a disgruntled viewer, Bublé continued, "Online, you're gonna say, 'That Bublé doesn't know anything...even though he's incredibly handsome!'" which got a laugh from fellow Coach Reba McEntire.

Michael Bublé is well aware of opinionated Voice fans!

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

This isn't the first time the reigning champ has called out viewers for never being satisfied with the Coaches' decisions.

On the second night of the Battles, Bublé said basically the same thing, observing, "You know what’s amazing, you guys? That online, no matter what I choose, we’re gonna get killed for making the wrong choice. There’s gonna be 50 percent of the people that say, 'You idiot!'" You'd think that two wins in two seasons would earn him the benefit of the doubt, but you know what they say about haters: They're gonna hate.

Fortunately, Bublé knows (even if the fans do not) that being sent home from The Voice is the beginning, not the end, of an Artist's journey.

"My favorite part about [the show]," he explained to NBC Insider, "was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on...just from being on this massive television program that has 7 to 11 million people watching all over the planet."