Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Aiden Ross and Ava Nat Pair Perfectly in Emotional Duet of "What a Time" | The Voice Battles | NBC

There’s nothing more wholesome than this throwback 2015 concert clip.

Michael Bublé Brought His Son Noah on Stage to Sing the Most Adorable Surprise Duet

Michael Bublé has always put his family on a pedestal, even when he’s performing to sold-out crowds around the world.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

During an epic New Year’s Eve concert on December 31, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada, the current Season 28 Voice Coach took a moment after wrapping up a song to give everyone in attendance some news.

“Listen, I promised someone here that I would do a little bit of a duet with them, and I don’t know if they’re gonna do it with me,” he explained from the stage.

Fans were intrigued — who was about to join Bublé for a song?

RELATED: Michael Bublé Gave a Hilariously Unexpected Kids & Family Update: "Our 5th Child"

“I said, ‘Dude, dude, dude, if you have your nap, I’ll let you sing with me,’” he continued, revealing that he was talking about his son, Noah, leading to many “awwws” from the audience.

And sure enough, before fans knew what was happening, little 2-year-old Noah was gently placed on stage next to his dad.

Michael Bublé appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

That’s when Bublé launched into the chorus of his 2015 hit “Nobody But Me” with Noah in his arms — but his son was initially too shy in the moment and preferred to curl up in his dad’s shoulders instead.

Undeterred, Bublé tried again, singing “Nobody but…” before placing his microphone near Noah’s mouth.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Put on a Concert Just for His Kids That Got Hilariously Chaotic

Sure enough, Noah finished the line with an adorable little “me,” which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Watch Michael Bublé and his son sing a duet on stage here.

But the sweet family moment didn’t end there.

After Bublé gave his son a seat on his knee, the two performed a duet of “Baby Beluga,” the popular children’s song — and Noah crushed it!

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are seen sharing a stroll together and enjoying some bonding time with their son Noah on April 28, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Iconic/GC Images

Watch Michael Bublé burst into tears when his son plays piano

Noah has certainly inherited a lot of his dad’s musical DNA.

In a TikTok video the singer shared in July of 2022, then-8-year-old Noah revealed his piano skills to his shocked father. In the video, Bublé performed his 2022 song "I'll Never Not Love You," with Noah providing the musical accompaniment.

Watch the amazing father-son moment here.

"Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," Bublé captioned the video. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."

It was definitely a sentimental moment for Bublé, who had to fight away tears as he sang along — and why wouldn’t he? Bublé and his son have been bonded by music for Noah’s entire life.

Fans can catch Bublé competing for his third-straight Voice title this year in Season 28. New episodes air every Monday at 8/7c on NBC, with episodes available for next-day streaming on Peacock.