Bublé and Adam Can't Stop Goofing Off And More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Michael Bublé got a little too excited hearing an Artist during The Voice Season 28 Blind Auditions.

Michael Bublé Broke His Voice Chair Button in the Most Chaotic Way: "No Joke..."

If an early July post on Michael Bublé's Instagram is any indication, Season 28 of The Voice will have at least one Blind Audition that gets him fired up with excitement. Maybe a little too fired up.

Filming for The Voice Season 28 has already begun, and on July 9, the back-to-back winning Coach of the last two seasons shared a new photo of himself sitting in his Coach's chair. Bublé was sporting a massive grin in the pic. Here's why:

"I'm back in the big red chair! And no joke, I smashed my button so hard yesterday that it broke. 😎 The talent on season 28 is 🔥 #TeamBublé,” he wrote.

Bublé is a passionate guy, whether he's sharing sweet sentiments about his family on TikTok or guiding the Artists of Team Bublé to victory. So this button hiccup isn't exactly surprising. You can't blame the man for getting hyped for his new team!

Whoever was performing on that stage for their Blind Audition should take Bublé breaking his button as the highest compliment possible.

On July 8, Bublé and fellow Season 28 Coach Snoop Dogg shared behind-the-scenes updates from their first day of filming, and this latest development confirms we're in for one heck of a ride. Hopefully, Bublé's button is reinforced for the remainder of filming.

Michael Bublé speaks on the legacy of The Voice

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice Season 28 — premiering this fall on NBC — marks the third straight season Bublé will participate as a Coach, joining returning Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan. And in a September 2024 interview with NBC News Now, the Canadian-born crooner revealed the revelation he recently had about the show.

"I understand why it has become destination television, I get why it's lasted 14 years," Bublé said. "It starts with the producers, the crew, these people who've been here all that time. They are class acts from the top down. There's a lot of integrity — and not just in caring about us as Coaches, obviously, but caring about the Artists, the people who come and bear their souls on this thing."

Bublé also said the sweetest thing about his fellow Coaches.

"There's a lot of care," he continued. "Now I look at the people I'm on this program with — there are not better people. We become family."