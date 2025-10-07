Michael Bublé Shares Family Photo of His Beautiful "Favourite Sister" at The Voice

The Voice Coach had such amazing words for his sibling, who visited him on set.

Did Michael Bublé really declare one of his sisters to be his favorite? It sure seems that way.

An October 6 Instagram post shared by the current Voice Coach gave fans two things: one of the best "family packs into a Coach Chair" photos and insight into which of Bublé's two sisters he likes the most! In true Bublé tongue-in-cheek fashion, he waxed poetic about his youngest sister Crystal in honor of her birthday. As always, the star didn't hold back his emotions one bit.

"People always ask me if I have a favourite sister. And I always say no… because that would be wrong. But if I did… it might just be this one," he wrote. "She's kind, beautiful, thoughtful, considerate and honestly, she got the good heart, the good laugh and the good hair in the family. The rest of us are just out here doing our best."

But the 50-year-old father of four wasn't done gushing over his sister just yet.

"She's an incredible mother, wife, daughter, and friend who thinks of others before herself and makes everyone feel seen and loved," Bublé continued. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CRYSTAL 💎 So proud to call you my sister, love you always. ❤️ Just wait until you see your present!!!"

The picture Bublé shared is the cherry on top. Bublé, Crystal, and the entire family are crammed into his Coach Chair and are all smiles. Of course, it's not the first time Coaches have recruited their loved ones to pack into their Chair — and it won't be the last.

Bublé has two sisters: Brandee and Crystal. Brandee is a children's book author and mom of two, while Crystal is an actor and acting coach. It goes without saying that the three have always been close — in fact, in his 2011 book, Onstage, he boasted that he "tormented" his little sisters.

"Our house was boisterous and at times loud, compared to my friends' homes, which might not be too surprising, considering our Italian heritage," he wrote (via an excerpt published by TODAY). "I contributed to the chaos by fulfilling my cliché role as the big brother who tormented his little sisters."

Will Michael Bublé make it three wins in a row on The Voice in Season 28?

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

All eyes are on the Canadian-born crooner as the Season 28 Blind Auditions come to a close. He'll need to assemble the best team possible if he wants to win his third straight Voice title.

Of course, that's easier said than done. His fellow Coaches are already pulling out all the stops to prevent that from happening.

