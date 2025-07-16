Michael Bublé Rocked an Overside Fedora in This Precious Baby Photo with His Dad

As a Coach on The Voice and one of the smoothest singers in the industry, Michael Bublé is no stranger to stealing hearts. And he did it again after sharing a touching Instagram post of himself as a baby spending quality time his father.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

In honor of Father's Day in 2016, Bublé shared a vintage snapshot perfect for the special day. In the throwback photo, a baby Bublé wore an oversized fedora as his father teasingly posed a cigar in his mouth, giving Bublé a humorously striking resemblance to the iconic Frank Sinatra. Bublé, of course, went on to idolize the music legend, even perfecting a Sinatra impression. Meanwhile, in the photo, Bublé's dad is looking down at his son lovingly while holding him in his arms.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Will "Never Forget" This Handy Lesson His Dad Taught Him as a Kid

"When I was a kid, I thought my dad was superman," Bublé captioned the sweet Instagram post, which collecting thousands of likes from aww-induced fans. "Now that I'm grown up, I realize I was right. Happy Father's Day to all you Heroes out there. #thanksdad #myhero #loveyou."

Michael Bublé credits his dad and grandfather for his "first foray into music"

Lewis Bublé, Michael Bublé and Amber Bublé pose at the Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame held on November 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Bublé has long been vocal about the impact his family has on his musical journey, crediting both his father, Lewis Bublé, and grandfather for sparking that joy. In The Voice Coach's 2011 memoir Onstage, Offstage, Bublé revealed that his "first foray" into realizing his musical prowess was thanks to his father encouraging him to remember his home address by singing it as a child.

“It all began when I was a little kid, when I learned my family’s address," Bublé recalled in an excerpt shared on TODAY. "My father taught me to sing it, because he knew that by singing it, I’d remember it. I’ll never forget the little tune I composed to sing those four numbers and the name of the quiet street where I grew up in Burnaby, British Columbia. That little song was my first foray into music, and it came to me as naturally as shooting a hockey puck.”

Likewise, it was Bublé's maternal grandfather who introduced him to swing and jazz music, playing classic records that exposed Bublé to some of the musical greats. His grandfather would even barter plumbing services in exchange for Bublé scoring some time on stage when the Grammy-winner was first breaking into the scene. The support from his father and family not only helped shape his artistic identity, but set him up to become a proud dad one day, as well.

Michael Bublé says "nothing tops being a dad"

Michael Buble and his sons Elias (L) and Noah (R) sit in the stands and watch the Vancouver Canucks NHL game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena on February 17, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Today, Bublé is a devoted family man; he and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, share four children together. The singer often posts about fatherhood and has spoken candidly about how becoming a father was transformative for his life. For Father's Day in June 2025, Bublé shared a sweet montage of memories with his children, befittingly set to "You've Got a Friend In Me."

RELATED: Michael Bublé & His Dad's Matching Mullets Are Honestly Delightful (PHOTO)

"I’ve played on some very cool stages in my life but nothing tops being a dad," Bublé captioned the Instagram post. "Happy Father’s Day to all the legends showing up with love everyday. #happyfathersday."

Of course, Bublé will always hold a special place in his heart for the man that first taught him about fatherhood. In honor of Father's Day in 2023, Buble shared an Instagram slideshow of photos with his dad, both men cheesing in each snapshot together. Buble captioned the post, "This man tells the same corny jokes every day. Makes safe and boring decisions when it comes to his family, and has the diet of a 12-year-old boy. He's got a nerdy laugh and pronounces certain words in really weird ways. And I couldn't be happier that I'm becoming more and more like him every day. He's my hero."