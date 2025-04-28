Michael B. Jordan Played a Scary-Charming "Jake from State Farm" on SNL

A talent like Michael B. Jordan can pull just about anything off onscreen, from playing an unforgettable Marvel villain to portraying twins in Ryan Coogler's hit film Sinners — and, as he proved on his January 28, 2023 Saturday Night Live episode, he can be funny, too.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

Jordan's turn in Season 48 tapped the actor's sillier side, including a gloriously silly sketch in which he and Sarah Sherman were the smoosh-faced victims of a roller coaster accident. And one of the most-watched sketches from his hosting stint was his "Jake from State Farm" commercial. The insurance spokesman is known for going the extra mile...and boy, does he in SNL's parody.

RELATED: Quinta Brunson Is Your Next SNL Host!

Jake from State Farm is always, *always* there in Michael B. Jordan's SNL sketch

The pretaped sketch opens with a scenario that could be taken from a real State Farm ad: A couple (Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day) find that their daughter's flooded the bathroom. No worries: Jake from State Farm (Jordan) has materialized, as he does, to help them file a claim.

"Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there," Jordan's Jake tells them, flashing his dimples.

He's invited to stay for coffee, and by evening, Day's character returns home to find Jake from State Farm getting very cozy with his wife, playing with his kids.

"State Farm's here for you 24/7," he reminds the confused husband, who asks what the dinner plan is.

"Oh, Jake and the kids and I went out for pizza," his wife says over her shoulder. "But there should be stuff in the fridge to make a sandwich."

RELATED: Ben Affleck Sings As a 40-Something Valedictorian in SNL's High School Musical Parody

Michael B. Jordan and Mikey Day in a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 48, Episode 11 on January 28, 2023. Photo: Kyle Dubiel/NBC

Soon, Jake's squarely in the realm of being maybe TOO good of a neighbor, taking the man's family to church, teaching his daughter piano, and playing catch with the son...who is now wearing his own tiny red State Farm polo.

Things officially get creepy when the frustrated husband resorts to perusing the Geico site late at night — only to be spooked by the ever-present Jake standing behind him in the dark. Does Jake merely want to remind the husband about the company's rate match, or has the ad turned into a Lifetime movie?

The clever parody was Season 48's third most-watched pretaped sketch, and has racked up nearly 6 million YouTube views to date. Watch SNL's "Jake from State Farm" parody above.

How do I watch Michael B. Jordan's SNL episode? Stream all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime — including Michael B. Jordan's in Season 48, Episode 11.

Michael B. Jordan found out the SNL staff shares a body pillow in his image

When Jordan began his week at SNL, the onetime Sexiest Man Alive was informed of something both funny and unsettling.

"Okay, so I walk into the office. And they’re like, ‘this might be a little weird, but we actually have been living with you for the last 10 years.’ I said, ‘living with me the last 10 years, what are you talking about?’ They’re just like ‘well, it was one of the producer’s birthday. And one of the other employees got her a pillow.’ And it was a life-sized, almost like a pregnancy pillow of me, printed on both sides," Jordan told Jimmy Fallon during a January 2023 Tonight Show interview ahead of his SNL episode.

Jordan shared a photo of himself holding up the pillow in question, which depicted Jordan shirtless with his Creed boxing gloves over his head.

The actor clearly kept a good sense of humor about their admission. "So I’m like ‘wait, wait, wait,’ I said ‘whose pillow is that?’ And, you know, the lady was like ‘Oh, it’s mine.’ And she was like, ‘listen, our hours here are so crazy that everybody takes naps at some point during the day.’ And I was like ‘So wait. Every lady in here has slept with me at some point in the last ten years?!’ And they were like yes, everybody has at one point.’"

Michael B. Jordan Dishes on His Black Panther Secret and Directing Creed III

RELATED: Walton Goggins and Scarlett Johansson Will Host SNL's Final Season 50 Episodes