Why Meteorologist John Morales' Emotional Hurricane Milton Report Is Going Viral

"This is just horrific," the NBC hurricane specialist said as he delivered a storm update.

As Hurricane Milton intensifies on a path directly to Florida's Gulf Coast and residents have been warned that “time is running out” to evacuate safely, the severity of what’s in store moved one NBC meteorologist to tears. John Morales, a hurricane specialist for NBC 6 South Florida, choked up on-air as he delivered a weather report and explained how dangerous this now-Category 5 hurricane is expected to be.

"It's just an incredible, incredible, incredible hurricane. It has dropped … It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours,” Morales said as his voice cracked, referring to a measurement of atmospheric pressure that means the storm is intensifying. “I apologize. This is just horrific."

"Maximum sustained winds are 160 mph, and it is just gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico where the winds — I mean, the seas, are just so, incredibly, incredibly hot. Record hot, as you might imagine,” Morales continued.

Viewers quickly empathized with Morales and his concern for those who will be affected by Hurricane Milton. “Showing deep, emotional concern for humanity — respect, sir,” one wrote on TikTok, while another commented, "His genuine concern makes me nervous."

“I am grateful that there is someone with real emotions sharing on the news," another viewer wrote. "Don't apologize! You feel what we all feel.”

“Thank you for your empathy because we all know how devastating this is going to [be],” one more commented.

In late September, Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, devastated Florida’s eastern coast, as well as Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. More than 200 people are reported dead and the death toll is expected to rise as recovery efforts are still underway. Millions were affected by power outages and many are still struggling to access safe drinking water.

As Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, October 9, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor strongly advised residents to evacuate. "I can say without any dramatization whatsoever," Castor said during an appearance on CNN. "If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you’re going to die."

“This is something that I have never seen in my life,” Castor added. “And I can tell you that anyone who was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area has never seen anything like this before. People need to get out.”

On Tuesday, October 8, Morales shared an update on X that Hurricane Milton’s has completed its eyewall replacement cycle and the storm’s wind field has grown. “An expanding wind field, the angle of approach to the coast, and the formidable strength, all will lead to a deep & damaging surge in Florida,” he wrote.