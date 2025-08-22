Melissa Peterman Is "Savoring" Working with Reba McEntire on Happy's Place Season 2

Having Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman on share the screen again on Happy's Place has been the ultimate treat. Starring on the NBC sitcom as Bobbie and Gabby, respectively, the former Reba costars have opened up about how much they treasure the opportunity to be reunited on TV. According to Peterman, they're "savoring" every moment as they bring the laughs on Happy's Place Season 2.

The second season of Happy's Place premieres on Friday, November 7, at 8/9c on NBC, and the cast and crew are busy at work, filming the newest batch of hilarious and heartwarming episodes. As they've returned to set, Peterman is taking it all in with her longtime bestie by her side.

Melissa Peterman says she's "savoring every minute" of working on Happy's Place with Reba McEntire

Gabby (Melissa Peterman) and Bobbie (Reba McEntire) appear on Happy's Place Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

During an August 2025 appearance on The Jason Show, Peterman said she was "thrilled" to announce that the Happy's Place cast and crew were back in production for Season 2. She also opened up about how she's "savoring" the opportunity to work with her best friend and the rest of the Happy's Place cast once again.

"The first time it happened, I had no idea what that Reba show was gonna do for my life. How it would change my life, give my lifelong friends," Peterman said. Back in 2001, Peterman and McEntire met on the set of Reba and they've been close friends ever since.

"You kind of don't know, you're like, 'This is great, this is fun!'" Peterman said of working on Reba. "And the second time around [on Happy's Place], we're older, a little wiser, and I think we all realize it's even more precious because we do know how rare it is to get to do this and to get to it with friends."

"We take care of it," she continued. "We're savoring every minute."

Nearly two decades after Reba ended, Peterman and McEntire were reunited on the first season of Happy's Place. And when they finally got back on set together, it was an emotional reunion. "I won't lie, the first day we were together — we've been waiting to get back together to do something for so many years — so that first day in Season 1, walking through the set, there were tears. There was a lot like, 'We get to do this again,'" Peterman shared on The Jason Show.

Melissa Peterman says she's "protective" of Happy's Place

In a Q&A video for Happy's Place, McEntire and Peterman opened up about how it feels to be working together again on the NBC sitcom.

"Getting to do this after the Reba show? Oh my gosh, we know how special it is to have an ensemble that is so easy to work with, fun to be around, and so talented," McEntire said in the 2024 video. "We're not taking anything for granted."

During the first season, the two also reunited with their former Reba co-stars, Christopher Rich and Steve Howey.

"To me, it feels like coming home," Peterman said, adding she's "protective" of the show. "It's like carrying around a little egg. I'm more protective of it because I now know how rare and special it is to get to do what you love."