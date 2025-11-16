Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The soon-to-be Six Timer has earned an Emmy nomination for every episode she's hosted.

Yes! Melissa McCarthy Is Hosting SNL for Her First Time in Eight Years [DETAILS]

A Saturday Night Live legend will return to Studio 8H this December — almost a full year after she last brought the house down in a sketch. Melissa McCarthy is set to host for her sixth time, as viewers learned during Glen Powell's November 15 episode.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It's been far too long since McCarthy starred in an episode: She did it last on May 13, 2017 with Musical Guest Haim. (In another fun SNL connection, member Alana Haim appeared in the 2025 film One Battle After Another alongside McCarthy's upcoming Musical Guest, Dijon.) But McCarthy delighted audiences with a surprise appearance in Season 50, when she turned up in the "Parking Lot Altercation" sketch after helping induct Martin Short into the Five-Timers Club.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Shut Down Martin Short's SNL Sketch with This Hysterical Cameo

RELATED: Glen Powell Crushed It on SNL: Watch His November 15 Sketches & Monologue

Get all the details on Melissa McCarthy's Season 51 episode below.

Melissa McCarthy hosts Saturday Night Live on December 6

The two-time Academy Award nominee will host the first December episode of Season 51, ending an eight-year absence (hey, it took Jack Black *20 years* to do it!).

McCarthy stars as Patsy Ramsey in the forthcoming eight-part mini series Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey. In 2023, she starred with Paapa Essiedu and Alan Cumming as the titular Genie in Peacock's whimsical holiday movie, which is streaming on the platform now.

Melissa McCarthy and Chloe Fineman during the "Parking Lot Altercation" sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How many times has Melissa McCarthy hosted Saturday Night Live? She's hosted six times McCarthy's first episode aired on October 1, 2011, and she shared a dance with Kristen Wiig in her monologue (watch above). She returned on April 6, 2013, a night that featured her iconic "Outside the Lines" sketch with Bill Hader. Her third hosting stint was on February 1, 2014, her fourth on February 13, 2016, and most recently on May 13, 2017.

RELATED: March Madness: SNL's "Outside the Lines" Sketch Is Melissa McCarthy at Her Funniest

Melissa McCarthy during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on May 13, 2017. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Every Melissa McCarthy-hosted SNL episode is Emmy nominated

McCarthy's SNL episodes aren't just fan favorites; they're also critically acclaimed, with the Bridesmaids actress nabbing an Emmy nod for every one she's hosted.

From getting laughs as aspiring professional pizza-eater Barb Kelner to showing us all how to flirt as Arlene, she kills every time.

While McCarthy didn't appear in SNL50: The Anniversary Special, she made a smashing appearance in the SNL40 special as Matt Foley, her idol Chris Farley's most famous character on the show. She later told Howard Stern it was a terrifying experience, though you'd never know it from her performance.

"That was the most nervous...I was shaking before the door opened," McCarthy recalled. "I really don't do that. I started shaking so hard that somebody goes, 'Are you okay?' I couldn't get my legs under me. My legs were bouncing. My head started going..."

That's when McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone stepped in to give her great advice.

"My husband said, 'If you're doing him, with how you feel about him, he would go as hard as possible and go like a freight train. Freight train, freight train,'" she said. "I was like, 'For him, I'm just going to go.'"

Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy as Matt Foley, and Jane Curtin during the Weekend Update skit on SNL40 on February 15, 2015. Photo: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Who is SNL's December 6 Musical Guest? Dijon. Dijon Duenas is a musician who frequently collaborates with Season 50 Musical Guest Mk.gee. He also produced and co-wrote several songs on Justin Bieber's 2025 Swag album, appearing on the song "Devotion." Dijon released his sophomore album, Baby, in August 2025. He made his acting debut as a member of the revolutionary group the French 75 in Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another.



Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.