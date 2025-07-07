See Mel B's Beautiful Wedding Pictures at London's St. Paul's Cathedral (PHOTOS)

Mel B Practices Walking Down the Aisle, Talks Spice Girls Reunion and America's Got Talent Return

The AGT star dazzled in a custom Josephine Scott gown for her nuptials to hairdresser Rory McPhee.

Mel B just tied the knot, and she looked drop-dead gorgeous on her special day.

The America's Got Talent Judge celebrated her nuptials to her longtime boyfriend Rory McPhee in a romantic ceremony at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 5, 2025, looking every bit the superstar she is. The 50-year-old Spice Girl stunned in a custom pearl-accented ivory gown from Josephine Scott for the ceremony itself, and later sported a Justin Alexander dress for the reception.

The star dazzled — and both husband and wife looked so happy.

How Mel B's new husband Rory McPhee asked for her hand in marriage

Rory McPhee and Mel B at their wedding in the Order of the British Empire Chapel at St Paul's Cathedral on July 5, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

During a March 2024 appearance on TODAY, Mel B gave Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager all the details about her beau.

"He's a family friend, great hairdresser," she explained, adding that their paths crossed when a former hairdresser in LA left her hair "terrible."

"It was short and fried," Mel B continued." So when I went back to England, [McPhee] would come over and give me hair treatments and get my natural curls back. And as he was nurturing my curls back, I guess he was nurturing my trust and belief in a relationship."

Later in the interview, Mel B revealed that McPhee asked for her father's permission in a very "lovely" way.

Mel B and Rory McPhee pose on the steps at St Paul's Cathedral with bridesmaids and their family on July 5, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

"He went to my dad's grave, so he told me afterwards, and asked for my hand in marriage," she explained. "I mean, not that my dad could say anything because he's [dead], but it was so lovely."

When it was time to actually popping the question, McPhee admitted he was more than a little nervous about doing it.

"I was so nervous, my lips were trembling," he confessed in a 2022 interview with Hello! Magazine. "I'd spent ages writing down all these things I wanted to say, but when it came to it, I just babbled."

What to know about Mel B and Rory McPhee's beautiful wedding day

Mel B marries Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral on July 5, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Her wedding was three years in the making, and the AGT star ensured those closest to her would be part of the big day. Mel B's three children Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13, served as her bridesmaids.

Mel B and McPhee were married in the same cathedral where Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles were married in 1981. Many famous faces attended the celebration, including Cara Delevingne, Daisy Lowe, Katherine Ryan, and a former Spice Girl who holds a special place in Mel B's heart.

Mel B shows her wedding ring in the carriage outside St Paul's Cathedral on July 5, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Emma Bunton — famously known as Baby Spice — was also in attendance at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 5.

The star was the only former Spice Girl to attend, as Victoria Beckham and Melanie C couldn't make the event. (Don't worry; Posh Spice and Sporty Spice sent along well-wishes of their own in honor of Mel B!)

Beau Bunton Jones, Emma Bunton and Jade Jones attend the wedding of Mel B and Rory McPhee at the Order of the British Empire Chapel in St Paul's Cathedral on July 5, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A London Routemaster bus displaying a Melanie & Rory - Just Married sign at Mel B and Rory McPhee's wedding at St Paul's Cathedral on July 5, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As for her fellow AGT Judge Howie Mandel, the comedian had a perfectly reasonable explanation for missing out on her big day.

"Because I don't want to buy a gift," Mandel said jokingly during a May interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin alongside Mel B, and Terry Crews.

"I think Howie just showing up would be a gift," Melvin responded.

"Actually, no, it's fine, you don't have to come," Mel B said teasingly.