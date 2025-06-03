Dakota Johnson Prank Calls with Jimmy; Says Pedro Pascal Steals All Her Clothes (Extended)

Mel B Practices Walking Down the Aisle, Talks Spice Girls Reunion and America's Got Talent Return

Mel B Practices Walking Down the Aisle, Talks Spice Girls Reunion and America's Got Talent Return

Whether it's on her walls or her boots, no one loves leopard print more than the AGT Season 20 Judge.

Mel B Has Floor-to-Ceiling Leopard Print Wallpaper All Over Her UK Farmhouse

Melanie “Mel B” Brown loves leopard print perhaps more than Reba McEntire loves eating tater tots. And probably even more than Michael Bublé loves playing hockey in his basement ice rink. As Scary Spice, the America’s Got Talent Season 20 Judge made animal print a staple of her famous wardrobe, and her love of all things leopard hasn’t gone anywhere.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In fact, her countryside home in the UK is covered in it.

Mel B has floor-to-ceiling leopard print wallpaper all over her UK farmhouse

Inside her UK farmhouse, Mel B has multiple rooms covered in leopard wallpaper. In a video shared on Instagram in April 2025, the AGT Judge shows her routine when she comes home for the day; she walks around lighting candles and incense in various rooms, revealing how her signature pattern made its way into the decor.

“This is literally me every time I get home. I just light everything. I like to feel the energy and chill and relax,” she captioned the video. “This is my happy place with my family in the farm any chance we get!”

RELATED: Mel B Amazingly Drove Herself to the Hospital While in Labor: "So Easy"

One room seen in the video has a brown and black leopard print wallpaper, while another has an all-black textured leopard print paper covering the walls.

Mel B told Us Weekly that when she first bought her home on a 15-acre farm, “it was just a little barn that had no running water or electricity.” And now, in an April 2025 Facebook post, Mel B said she’s “living my dream life.”

Mel B loves leopard print even more as she gets older and wears it every day

In a May 2025 interview with NewBeauty, Mel B revealed that she wears leopard print every day, calling the pattern “my look!”

“The older I get, the more I love it,” she said. “It’s been a staple as a teenager, and as a Spice Girl, and now I wear some form of leopard print every single day.”

Indeed, she and her fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, matched in leopard print mini dresses at her 50th birthday party in May 2025. And at a red carpet event for AGT Season 20, Mel B was photographed wearing a chic pair of tall leopard print high heel boots.

Mel B. at the America's Got Talent Season 20 red carpet on March 26, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

RELATED: Mel B’s Fiancé Rory McPhee Prepared the Loveliest Proposal Speech: "He Told Me..."

Back in 2024, Mel B put her love of leopard print fully on display when she participated in the viral “Of Course” TikTok challenge. “I’m Scary Spice, of course I’ve got leopard print boots,” she says at the beginning of the video, going on to reveal she also has oven mitts, a backpack, a floor-length coat, a robe, a water bottle, slippers, and nails all in the spotted pattern.

As she once put herself, Mel B is truly the leopard print queen.