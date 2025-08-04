Mel B Had a 2nd Wedding in Morocco & Her Dress Was the Most Surprising Color

This But That: Mount Rushmore and Justin Bieber, Surprise Appearance and the Fantastic Four

Nearly a month after first saying "I do," Mel B and her husband Rory McPhee celebrated their love once more in a glamorous second wedding ceremony. This time, the newlyweds traveled to Morocco, and the America's Got Talent Judge looked absolutely stunning wearing a jewel-encrusted dress in all-new wedding photos.

"We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech ❤️❤️❤️ we had the time of our lives!!" Mel B captioned an Instagram post on August 3.

Mel B wore a strapless red dress for her second wedding ceremony in Morocco

Mel B and her hair stylist husband exchanged vows for a second time at Selman Marrakech, a luxurious five-star hotel in western Morocco. For the ceremony, the former Spice Girl wore a strapless red gown with a sweetheart neckline, designed by Justin Alexander. Mel B also wore a red and gold headpiece over her hair, perfectly matching her dress and heels.

Evelie Bridal, the London-based boutique where Mel got her gown, shared on Instagram that it took months to create her red wedding dress. "Mel… what can I say. What a journey it’s been over the past four months creating this beautiful gown with you and @justinalexandersignature," the bridal shop captioned a photo of the AGT Judge. "Thank you for the laughter, the trust, and the endless fun along the way. You always found a way to keep things light and make everyone feel at ease ❤️."

Check out a photo of Mel B's second wedding dress here.

Mel B married her husband Rory McPhee for the first time at a church in London

Rory McPhee and Mel B at their wedding in the Order of the British Empire Chapel at St Paul's Cathedral on July 5, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

On July 5, ​​​​​​Mel B and McPhee tied the knot for the first time at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, the same church where Princess Diana got married over four decades ago. At that ceremony, Mel B's three daughters — Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13 — served as her bridesmaids, while many celebrities were also in attendance including Emma Bunton, a.k.a. Baby Spice.

At their July wedding ceremony, Mel B wore a custom white Josephine Scott gown with pearls stitched on the arms and neckline, while McPhee wore a traditional Scottish kilt.

Later in July, Mel B shared a video of their London wedding and wrote that it was "THE best day of our life." Days later, she shared another wedding photo on Instagram, cheekily hinting at their second ceremony, writing, "It's all in the details and all in the small moments between us ❤️ lets do it all over again? 👀."